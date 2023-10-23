Transport groups urge President Marcos to reinstate LTFRB’s Guadiz

MANILA, Philippines — Transport groups have called on President Marcos to reinstate suspended Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Teofilo Guadiz, calling him the “saving grace” of the Marcos administration.

Some transport leaders said that Guadiz, who was suspended on corruption allegations, has brought back the transport stakeholders’ trust in the LTFRB.

Pasang Masda, Busina, Altodap, ACTO, Stop & Go, UV Express and LTOP held a rally over the weekend to support Guadiz after a former LTFRB employee said that at least P5 million was being paid in exchange for the approval of franchise or securing routes and special permits from the agency.

Jeff Tumbado, the former head executive assistant of Guadiz, has since rescinded his statement even as he alleged that corruption could have reached the Department of Transportation and Malacañang.

The transport leaders said Guadiz has credibility and competence as LTFRB chief, as they noted that Tumbado was just a disgruntled employee.