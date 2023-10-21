^

Over 300 BSKE candidates ordered to explain 'illegal campaigning'

Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 3:53pm
Over 300 BSKE candidates ordered to explain 'illegal campaigning'
Workers print posters and tarpaulins of candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at a printing shop in Manila yesterday ahead of the start of the campaign period.
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections issued show cause orders against hundreds of Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) candidates over alleged campaign violations.

"As of yesterday, about 341 [candidates] were already issued with show cause for illegal campaigning," said Comelec chairperson George Garcia in Filipino in an interview with Dobol B TV this Saturday.

Among the alleged violations include cases of oversized campaign posters besides the installation of campaign materials in unauthorized areas.

The poll body last Friday launched a nationwide simultaneous "operation baklas" in connection with the BSKE as it reminded candidates to follow election rules.

Comelec also told the aforementioned to only put said materials in areas permitted by law.

"Outside common poster areas, that's illegal. [You can use] private property. That's legal as long as it complies with the allowed size of 2 x 3," Garcia explained.

"We are willing to disqualify candidates who will be found to have violations." 

Winning candidates who continue to have pending cases will have their impending proclamations suspended. 

The BSKE campaign period kicked off last October 19 and is said to end on October 28.

After the said period, campaigning will again be prohibitted. A liquor ban will likewise be implemented from october 29 until the day of BSKE.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared October 30 as a special non-working day in lieu of the barangay elections. — James Relativo

BARANGAY ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN
