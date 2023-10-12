^

Headlines

Teacher's slap had nothing to do with student death — autopsy report

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 2:04am
Teacher's slap had nothing to do with student death â�� autopsy report
This October 2023 file photo shows Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte visiting the wake of Francis Jay Gumikib, a Grade 5 student from Antipolo City who died from brain swelling.
Inday Sara Duterte / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Grade 5 student who was recently slapped by their teacher did not die due to the physical impact of the act but of "natural causes" triggered by a rare condition, the Antipolo City police chief bared Wednesday afternoon.

In an online call to Philstar.com, Police Lt. Col. Ryan Manongdo said that the autopsy examination on 14-year-old Francis Jay Gumikib found that his death had "nothing to do" with being physically hit by his teacher, which happened more than a week before he died.

The results of the autopsy show that the Peñafrancia Elementary School student died of "cerebral edema secondary to intracerebral hemorrhage, consistent with a ruptured artery with arteriovenous malformation," Manongdo said.

The medico-legal report showed that Gumikib had been born with a "rare condition" that would have eventually brought health complications, Manongdo added.

A cerebral edema refers to the swelling of the brain, while an intracerebral hemorrhage is a type of stroke that happens when tiny arteries become ruptured.  

Meanwhile, an arteriovenous malformation is listed on the website of the National Organization for Rare Diseases, a US-based organization focused on research on rare diseases.

While Gumikib was found to have had tuberculosis based on the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s initial autopsy examination, this was also ruled out as a cause of death. "The (tuberculosis) found in his lungs did not reach the brain. It's not related."

The Antipolo City police chief said that the medical doctors at PNP's Rizal forensic unit have explained the results of the autopsy and their interpretation of it to Gumikib's parents. 

The autopsy results were released by Camp Crame at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and cascaded to the Antipolo City police station at 4 p.m. 

"We gave (the parents) a copy of the autopsy report and encouraged them to seek any medical experts if needed if there are doubts about the results," Manongdo said in Filipino.

There are, however, no doubts about whether Gumikib was actually slapped by his teacher, the police chief said.

"We proved that he was slapped. No question. Sufficient evidence and testimonies were provided to us, and these are all corroborated," Manongdo said. 

The Antipolo City police will be filing a complaint against the teacher for their alleged violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Two other ongoing independent probes into the incident are being conducted by the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Human Rights.  

The teacher has been placed on a 90-day preventive suspension without pay pending the investigation against her by DepEd.

Gumikib was rushed to the hospital at least three days after he was slapped by his teacher during a test in September, his mother said in a radio interview last week. 

While Gumikib's mother said that her son had developed a brain hemorrhage after the incident, forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun last week cautioned against immediately presuming that it was the teacher's slap that triggered the hemorrhage due to vague details in the hospital-issued death certificate.

READ: 'Slapped' student died of brain swelling, but expert says abuse may be ruled out as cause of death

Since 2012, DepEd has forbidden the use of corporal punishment to discipline a student and also requires a zero-tolerance policy for all acts of child abuse, exploitation, violence, discrimination bullying and other forms of abuse.

vuukle comment

DEPED

EDUCATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoy feared killed in Israel

Pinoy feared killed in Israel

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
A Filipino may have been one of the casualties in the attacks on Israel by the militant Hamas group, the Philippine embassy...
Headlines
fbtw
Two Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

Two Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
“The Philippines condemns the killing of two Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result...
Headlines
fbtw
Authorities verifying report of Filipino killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

Authorities verifying report of Filipino killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Philippine Ambassador to Israel Junie Laylo said that a Filipino community leader reported that a caregiver was killed.&...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP ready to evacuate Filipinos from Israel-Hamas war

AFP ready to evacuate Filipinos from Israel-Hamas war

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
In a briefing, Col. Medel Aguilar, spokesperson of the AFP, said the government plans to deploy C130 and C295 planes...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB &lsquo;whistle-blower&rsquo; recants, apologizes

LTFRB ‘whistle-blower’ recants, apologizes

By Romina Cabrera | 5 hours ago
The former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board employee who bared corruption in the agency has recanted his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ names DA officials facing raps over onion smuggling

DOJ names DA officials facing raps over onion smuggling

By Dapne Galvez | 5 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday identified three Department of Agriculture officials allegedly involved...
Headlines
fbtw
Study shows girls fare better than boys in school

Study shows girls fare better than boys in school

By Pia Lee Brago | 5 hours ago
Girls fared better and are more likely to be on track with their schooling than boys, according to a study on Filipino children...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-LTFRB official recants corruption allegations vs Guadiz, other officials

Ex-LTFRB official recants corruption allegations vs Guadiz, other officials

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Jeff Tumbado, a former executive assistant to the suspended Guadiz, said in an affidavit signed on Wednesday, that his claims...
Headlines
fbtw
PSA assures security of PhilSys, Civil Registration System

PSA assures security of PhilSys, Civil Registration System

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The PSA made the statement on Wednesday in light of a data breach on October 7, reportedly involving a P42 billion data...
Headlines
fbtw
House, Senate: No confidential fund allocations

House, Senate: No confidential fund allocations

11 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, House secretary-general Reginald Velasco said that the lower chamber has no confidential and intelligence...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with