DepEd hands down 90-day suspension to teacher accused of slapping student

Parents accompany their children to Peñafrancia Elementary School in Antipolo on Tuesday. Department of Education (DepEd) officials visited the said school for investigation following the death of a Grade 5 student days after he was reportedly slapped by his teacher.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) announced a 90-day suspension for the teacher accused of slapping a Grade 5 student who passed away.

According to a report from SuperRadyo DZBB, the suspension has been implemented as a preventive measure while the investigation is ongoing.

The male student, Francis Jay Gumikib, died of brain edema according to the death certificate released on October 5.

The birth certificate cited "suspected presumptive pulmonary tuberculosis" and "child physical abuse" as contributing factors to his death.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun previously said that Gumikib's death certificate was lacking a crucial piece of information: the specific cause of the brain hemorrhage, which should have been listed under "underlying cause of death."

Dr. Fortun also highlighted that aside from trauma, hemorrhage can also result from an uncommon condition called meningoencephalitis.

Elena Minggoy, the mother of the 14-year-old student, said that the teacher reportedly slapped her son after being scolded during their exams at Peñafrancia Elementary School in Antipolo City.

Gumikib died on October 2, three days after he was hospitalized and fell into a coma.

DepEd Order No. 40 or the Child Protection Policy forbids teachers from using corporal punishment to discipline a student, which refers to any disciplinary act involving "physical, humiliating, or degrading punishment." — with reports by Cristina Chi