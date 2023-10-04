^

Headlines

Signal No. 3 up in Itbayat as 'Jenny' weakens

Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 8:47am
Signal No. 3 up in Itbayat as 'Jenny' weakens
Satellite image shows Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) on October 4, 2023.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — The town of Itbayat in Batanes remained under Signal No. 3 as Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) weakened slightly, PAGASA said Wednesday morning. 

Jenny was last spotted 270 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, with peak winds of 150 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 185 kph. It was moving west northwest at 10 kph. 

The state weather bureau placed the following areas under wind signals: 

Signal No. 3

  • Northern portion of Batanes (Itbayat)

Residents of Itbayat may experience moderate to significant impacts from storm-force winds. 

Signal No. 2

  • Rest of Batanes
  • Northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Calayan Island)

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible in these areas.

Signal No. 1

  • Rest of Babuyan Islands
  • Northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran)
  • Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora)
  • Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, Laoag City)

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds may occur in these areas.

What to expect

Jenny is expected to bring heavy rains of up to 200 millimeters to Batanes and up to 100 mm to the northern portion of Babuyan Islands on Wednesday.

The typhoon will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, causing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and landslides, especially in areas identified as susceptible to these hazards, and in places that have received substantial rainfall in the past few days.

Residents of the southern portion of Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Kalayaan Islands, Romblon, most of CALABARZON, and portions of Bicol region. will experience gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon on Wednesday. 

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan Thursday morning and then leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility. 

Forecast position

  • Oct.4, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 185 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 5, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 160 km north of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 5, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 230 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 6, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 350 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 6, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 445 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 7, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 520 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 8, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 595 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 9, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 675 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

vuukle comment

JENNYPH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 YouTubers to face raps for interviewing Bantag

3 YouTubers to face raps for interviewing Bantag

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
Three vloggers will face contempt charges for interviewing former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, who is a fugitive...
Headlines
fbtw
More Northern Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' intensifies

More Northern Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' intensifies

1 day ago
PAGASA said that it is still possible that Jenny could make landfall or pass close to Batanes, but the “likelihood is...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Typhoon Jenny steadily strengthens over Philippine Sea

PAGASA: Typhoon Jenny steadily strengthens over Philippine Sea

1 day ago
Jenny was last spotted 485 kilometers east of Basco in Batanes, with peak winds of 155 km per hour near the center and gusts...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos admin gets lower approval on key issues &ndash; Pulse

Marcos admin gets lower approval on key issues – Pulse

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Fewer Filipinos approved of the Marcos administration’s performance in key national issues, with a majority disapproving...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB OKs P1 hike in minimum PUJ fare

LTFRB OKs P1 hike in minimum PUJ fare

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Starting Sunday, the minimum fare for public utility jeepneys nationwide will be P13 after the Land Transportation Franchising...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec not excluding Smartmatic in 2025 polls

Comelec not excluding Smartmatic in 2025 polls

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Despite the controversy linking Smartmatic International to former poll chief Andres Bautista, the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Cops back to using whistles, batons

Cops back to using whistles, batons

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Following the death of two teenagers at the hands of police officers, the Philippine National Police will again be issuing...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman orders raps vs ex-SRA administrator

Ombudsman orders raps vs ex-SRA administrator

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of criminal charges against former Sugar Regulatory Administration administrator...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG to use intel funds for upgrades

PCG to use intel funds for upgrades

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
Intelligence funds realigned to the Philippine Coast Guard would be used to upgrade its surveillance and intelligence-gathering...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with