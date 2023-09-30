^

Headlines

Almost 130,000 PUVs qualified for LTFRB's fuel subsidy

James Relativo - The Philippine Star
September 30, 2023 | 5:45pm
Almost 130,000 PUVs qualified for LTFRB's fuel subsidy
Energy Assistant Secretary Gerardo Erguiza Jr. said agency had already asked the Department of Budget and Management if there are sources of funds for fuel subsidies, adding that the DOE is studying the possibility of using revenues from oil excise taxes to finance the program.
Geremy S. Pintolo, file

MANILA, Philippines — Qualified beneficiaries of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's (LTFRB) fuel subsidy program has now reached 128,912.

This data, obtained on Friday, shows that the LTFRB has disbursed over P840.61 million in subsidies to Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) for the program.

"Sa nasabing datos, 92,755 na mga benepisyaryo na ang nakatanggap ng fuel subsidy na mayroong katumbas na P483,748,500 na halaga ng subsidiyang naipamigay (Based on the data, 92,755 beneficiaries have already recieved the subsidy amounting to an equivalent of P483,748,500)," the board explained in a statement on Saturday.

The state started distributing the subsidy in the hopes of cushioning the adverse effects of the continuous rise in pump prices over the last few weeks.

It could be remembered that the Department of Budget and Management released over P3 billion in fuel subsidies for PUV drivers and operators just this September.

"Samantala, tiniyak naman ng LTFRB na patuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan nito sa LBP para sa tuloy-tuloy at mabilis na pamamahagi ng subsidiya sa mga kwalipikadong benepisyaryo ng Fuel Subsidy Program (Meanwhile, the LTFRB continues to coordinate this with the LBP for continous and efficient distribution of the subsidy for qualified beneficiaries of the Fuel Subsidy Program)," the LTFRB said.

Last week, the Commission on Elections granted an exemption to the fuel subsidy program from the election spending ban, specifically for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

vuukle comment

FUEL SUBSIDY

LTFRB

OIL PRICE HIKE

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

PUBLIC UTILITY VEHICLES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P3.6 billion shabu seized in Pampanga

P3.6 billion shabu seized in Pampanga

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
About P3.6 billion worth of shabu was seized in a warehouse in Mexico, Pampanga late Wednesday, the biggest catch so far under...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Hefty gasoline price rollback next week, increase for diesel

Hefty gasoline price rollback next week, increase for diesel

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
A mixed movement in pump prices is expected next week, with gasoline poised for a hefty rollback while diesel could see a...
Headlines
fbtw
House strips Sara of confidential fund

House strips Sara of confidential fund

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte and the Department of Education which she heads will not have confidential funds next year as...
Headlines
fbtw
China spending billions to spread disinformation &ndash; US report

China spending billions to spread disinformation – US report

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
China is spending billions of dollars globally to spread disinformation and threatening to cause a “sharp contraction”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SWS: 89 percent prefer June to March school calendar

SWS: 89 percent prefer June to March school calendar

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
About nine in every 10 Filipinos prefer the old school calendar that begins in the month of June and ends in March, a survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec begins filing disqualification cases vs BSKE bets

Comelec begins filing disqualification cases vs BSKE bets

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections began filing disqualification cases yesterday against candidates in the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos orders suspension of pass-through fees

President Marcos orders suspension of pass-through fees

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Local government units have been ordered to stop collecting “pass-through fees” from all motor vehicles transporting...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR suspends protected area accord with Socorro village

DENR suspends protected area accord with Socorro village

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga yesterday ordered the suspension of the Protected Area Community-Based Resource...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: Philippines not causing trouble, just protecting territory, fishermen

President Marcos: Philippines not causing trouble, just protecting territory, fishermen

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The Philippines did not mean to create trouble but was only protecting the welfare of its fishermen in its maritime territory...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with