Comelec begins filing disqualification cases vs BSKE bets

Commission on Elections (Comelec), government agencies, and concerned sectors hold a briefing and security command conference for the upcoming Barangay and SK elections (BSKE) at Camp Crame in Quezon City on August 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) began filing disqualification (DQ) cases yesterday against candidates in the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) accused of engaging in premature campaigning.

Comelec Task Force Anti-Epal chief Nick Mendros said the filing of cases is to show firmness in their stand that they will make these candidates answer for violations.

Mendros said the candidates have actively campaigned on social media and even conducted house-to-house campaigns.

The complaints against the initial batch of 35 candidates from Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Calabarzon will be raffled on Monday. The candidates are given five days to respond upon receiving the summons.

“We are still evaluating several complaints and answers. We hope to file some more cases next week,” Mendros said.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the Comelec en banc intends to resolve the disqualification cases before the BSKE on Oct. 30.

Under Section 80 of the election code, a candidate is forbidden from campaigning or engaging in partisan political activity outside of the campaign period. Those who violate this rule may face imprisonment of one to six years, loss of voting rights, and permanent disqualification from running for public office.

The campaign period for the BSKE is from Oct. 19 to 28.

Data from the Comelec showed that upon “initial assessment,” 211 BSKE bets are facing potential disqualification cases due to premature campaigning.

The number comes from the 3,541 BSKE candidates that have been issued show cause orders (SCOs).

Of those issued SCOs, 529 candidates already sent their respective answers.

Meanwhile, up to 1,849 officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will serve as poll workers in areas classified by Comelec as hotspots during the BSKE.

The PNP officers underwent training to become special board of election inspectors (SBEIs) in areas with security concerns in the upcoming elections, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean. Fajardo said yesterday.

She said the PNP has submitted to the Comelec the list of 246 barangays which they recommended to be classified as “red” or areas of grave concern.

She said the figure could still change or increase depending on the Comelec’s own review and assessment of their findings.

The police officers who were trained were from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Calabarzon, Northern Mindanao and Bicol regions where police officers previously served as BEIs.

The PNP has documented seven validated election-related incidents in the country so far, three in Bangsamoro, and one each in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol and Northern Mindanao.

Four of the incidents were shootings, one alarm and scandal, one abduction and one kidnapping. Complaints were already filed in four of the cases while the other three are under investigation.

Up to 1,063 people, over a thousand of them civilians, were arrested for carrying firearms and other deadly weapons during the gun ban. At least 3,098 firearms were either seized, surrendered or deposited for safekeeping at police stations. — Emmanuel Tupas