LPA develops into tropical depression 'Jenny'

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED 5:26 p.m.)— The low pressure area spotted east of Central Luzon has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and developed into Tropical Depression Jenny, according to the state weather bureau on Friday.

The LPA entered the country and and developed into a tropical depression at 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin on Friday that tropical depression Jenny is set to bring heavy rain in the next five days over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Starting Sunday, the tropical cyclone may also enhance the southwest monsoon and bring occasional rains to parts of Central and Southern Luzon. Southern Luzon and Visayas might also experience gusty winds, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds.

PAGASA said that Jenny is expected to keep moving westward or west-northwest until Saturday and then turn north over the Philippine Sea, to the east of Northern and Central Luzon. The state weather bureau said that the tropical depression is forecast to approach Batanes by Wednesday and potentially make landfall in Batanes-Babuyan or northeastern mainland Cagayan.

The tropical depression may also reach tropical storm category tomorrow afternoon and could reach typhoon status by Wednesday, PAGASA added.

Jenny is the country’s 10th tropical cyclone this 2023 and the second in September.