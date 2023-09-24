LPA, 'habagat' to bring rains to Philippines

Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon and the extension of a low pressure area will bring rains to parts of the country, PAGASA said Sunday.

According to the state weather bureau, the southwest monsoon or habagat will affect southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, while the trough or extension of an LPA will affect the rest of Luzon.

Residents of Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas are expected to experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA’s extension.

The southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms will bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Mindanao.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides may occur due to heavy rains or severe thunderstorms.

The LPA seen west of Iba in Zambales has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said.

Parts of Metro Manila, including a portion of EDSA near Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, were submerged in floodwaters due to heavy rains Saturday, causing traffic jams. — Gaea Katreena Cabico