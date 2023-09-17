DSWD: 400 student-tutors receive ‘cash-for-work’

MANILA, Philippines — More than 400 students who worked as tutors under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)’s “Tara, Basa!” tutoring program have received their “cash-for-work” worth P4,800.

This amount is equivalent to eight days of tutoring, with a P610 daily rate, following the new daily minimum wage set by the Department of Labor and Employment.

The students who participated in the program were from City of Malabon University, Navotas Polytechnic College, Universidad de Manila and Parañaque City College.

They were trained to work as tutors and youth development workers of struggling and non-reader elementary pupils, as well as conducting Nanay-Tatay module sessions for parents and guardians of grade school beneficiaries.

The parents and guardians of struggling or non-reader elementary learners will also receive a P235 cash aid daily for 20 days by attending Nanay-Tatay module sessions, rendering assistance in preparing the needs of their children for learning and reading sessions, assisting them in their after-reading session assignments and attending parent effectiveness sessions, among others.