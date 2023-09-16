626 BSKE bets told to explain premature campaigning

Quezon City residents wait in line to file their certificates of candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections yesterday at the Amoranto Sports Complex during the first day of COC filing, which ends on Sept. 2. Lower photo shows police manning a Comelec checkpoint at the corner of East Avenue and Elliptical Road.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has ordered 626 candidates in the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) to explain their premature campaigning activities despite prohibitions.

Based on its latest data, the Comelec said last Thursday that it sent out an additional 156 show-cause orders to BSKE candidates found to be engaged in early campaign activities though not yet allowed by the commission.

“We were able to release 626 show-cause orders in four days,” said Comelec Chairman George Garcia.

As of Friday morning, no barangay or youth candidates have submitted their responses to the commission, Garcia added.

Garcia said that if the concerned BSKE bets are unable to explain within three days from receipt of show cause orders, they could face disqualifcation cases.

“We will proceed with the filing of election offense cases and disqualification cases already,” the poll chief said.

According to the Comelec, electioneering activities are still prohibited until Oct. 18. The campaign period will start only on Oct. 19.

Areas of concern

At least 249 barangays have been listed by police as areas of concern under the red category during the BSKE.

Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria said yesterday that the list given by the Directorate for Intelligence is not yet final.

“The list is constantly changing,” Dubria said during a news briefing at Camp Crame.

Dubria explained that the 249 are among the 2,603 nationwide which police are monitoring for possible election-related violence. He did not give other details about the barangays under the red category.

Areas under red category have a history of election-related incidents, intense political rivalries and presence of partisan armed groups.

These areas are placed under control of the Comelec, the lead agency during elections.

Dubria added that 1,344 barangays are classified under the orange category or places with armed rebel groups present, while 1,010 barangays are under the yellow category or those which have election-related incidents.

He said they will meet with their counterparts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines to reconcile their respective figures.

The PNP has so far recorded four election-related incidents – two in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and one each in Calabarzon and Bicol.

With just over a month before the elections, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said they are about 70 percent ready in their security preparations.

“We have provided all the guidance, of the measures,” Acorda said, adding that the challenges they are looking into are more on the localized level, specifically the volatile conditions in some areas.

“These are the things we are closely watching and what we want really is an effective monitoring,” he said.

Vigilance

Election watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) yesterday called for vigilance over the possible abuse of state resources after the Comelec granted exemptions to several social services programs of the national government.

“We strongly urge the public to be vigilant of the politicization of programs and other social welfare services in view of the Comelec’s recent decision to exempt DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) and DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) programs from poll spending ban,” LENTE said.

“These programs have historically and ubiquitously been used by incumbent local government officials to gain undue electoral advantage. This harmful practice, which is referred to as ASR, undermines electoral integrity and competitiveness,” it added.

“In other words, access to these social welfare programs have been strategically politicized by certain incumbent officials for campaigns, and even to ensure mobilization and delivery of votes,” the poll watchdog stated.

Earlier, the Comelec granted the request for exemption of the DSWD for its rice subsidy program targeting micro rice retailers. The commission likewise approved the request for exemption for DOLE’s emergency employment program, and other similar assistances.

Under Resolution No. 10944, the Comelec prohibited social welfare projects implemented by the national, regional, provincial and local government units from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30, 2023, unless authorized by the poll body.

In order to prevent abuse of state resources, LENTE has launched a portal for citizens to easily report the conduct of such acts in their respective areas.

“We encourage the public to vigilantly observe and report instances, wherein government programs are being used by incumbent candidates to further their electoral aspirations,” the group said. — Emmanuel Tupas