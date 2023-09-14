Senate panel begins crafting new Philippine map to counter China’s ‘10-dash’ map

In this photo taken on June 15, 2016 a vendor stands behind a map of China including an insert with red dotted lines showing China's claimed territory in the South China Sea, in Beijing. Chinese pressure was blamed June 16 for a stunning diplomatic U-turn by Southeast Asian Nations that saw them retract a statement sounding alarm over Beijing's island building in the South China Sea. China claims nearly all of the South China Sea -- a vast tract of water through which a huge chunk of global shipping passes. The Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam have competing claims to parts of the sea, which is believed to harbour significant oil and gas deposits.

MANILA, Philippines — The newly created Senate Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones is set to kick off its marathon hearings to craft a new Philippine map in response to China’s contested 10-dash-line map.

Sen. Francis Tolentino said that the maritime panel will draw up a revised Philippine map that incorporates Philippine features in the West Philippine Sea.

The panel’s first hearing will be held today, September 14.

“This will be five hearings because we are trying to craft our own map. So, this is a response to the 10-dash line,” Tolentino said in a statement.

The senator previously filed a Senate bill proposing the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, which encompasses exclusive economic zones, continental shelf, and even the underground features belonging to the Philippines.

"We should add Benham Rise, also known as the Philippine Rise, on the other side. Let's include it all at once, one time big time," Tolentino said in Filipino.

Tolentino further concluded: "That's the entirety, we're now the West Philippine Sea, that should be institutionalized as well. The same goes for Benham Rise; my suggestion is to call it Talampas ng Pilipinas."

The Philippines previously objected to China's unveiling of its new territorial map, which illustrated its claims of ownership over parts of the South China Sea that overlap with Philippine features.

