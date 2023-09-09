^

Headlines

Retailers to comply with rice price cap for 1 week

Danessa Rivera - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 12:39pm
Retailers to comply with rice price cap for 1 week
Rice dealers display rice and their prices at New York Street, Cubao, Quezon City on April 16, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Rice retailers will comply with Executive Order No. 39 for one week and will decide on their move on the price ceiling mandating P41 and P45 per kilo of rice, rice retailers’ group Grains Retailers Confederation of the Philippines (GRECON) said on Friday.

“The response of the retailers was positive. They will follow, support (the price ceiling) but until when the retailers can provide help? I told them, let’s comply and after a week, if we cannot really afford (to shoulder the losses), we will convey to the government that this is what we can afford,” GRECON national president James Magbanua said in a radio interview.

During the consultation, Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement co-founder and GRECON national spokesman Orly Manuntag said that a retailer will lose at least P49,000 in just one week of the implementation of price cap.

Magbanua also supported the position of Manuntag that a retailer loses P5 per kilo of well-milled rice sold at P45 per kilo. He added that rice retailers would monitor the actual happening on the ground before they meet again for their next action. — Bella Cariaso, Sheila Crisostomo

vuukle comment

RICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
For 11 years, only grades 5 and 6 get complete textbooks &mdash; DepEd data

For 11 years, only grades 5 and 6 get complete textbooks — DepEd data

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
DepEd has only been able to procure and deliver 27 textbook titles in a span of 11 years, with only students in Grades 5 and...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Australia to introduce new visa schemes, double scholarships for Filipinos

Australia to introduce new visa schemes, double scholarships for Filipinos

22 hours ago
The Australian government has committed to introducing new work and holiday visa arrangements and providing more international...
Headlines
fbtw
Alarm raised over 3 million drop in school enrollees

Alarm raised over 3 million drop in school enrollees

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro expressed alarm over the three million drop in the number of enrollees for this...
Headlines
fbtw
Australia Prime Minister: Arbitral award &lsquo;final, binding&rsquo;

Australia Prime Minister: Arbitral award ‘final, binding’

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reassured the Philippines of his country’s support for the 2016...
Headlines
fbtw
'Benefits, not platitudes:' Teachers demand real support during National Teachers&rsquo; Month

'Benefits, not platitudes:' Teachers demand real support during National Teachers’ Month

By Cristina Chi | 4 days ago
“As always, expect an oversupply of platitudes from ghostwriters paid for by politicians using taxpayers’ money....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Farmers group: High prices of tomatoes, vegetables to persist

Farmers group: High prices of tomatoes, vegetables to persist

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The high retail prices of vegetables, particularly tomatoes, will persist for at least two weeks amid the shortage in supply,...
Headlines
fbtw
9.75 million COVID-19 doses wasted, P3 billion unused

9.75 million COVID-19 doses wasted, P3 billion unused

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Department of Health (DOH) over the “wastage” of COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbtw
Survey: Satisfaction with government performance in key issues drops

Survey: Satisfaction with government performance in key issues drops

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Although the Marcos administration still enjoys the support of a majority of Filipinos, satisfaction with the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr ramps up security after MRT-3 receives 'bomb threat'

DOTr ramps up security after MRT-3 receives 'bomb threat'

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) heightened its security after reportedly receiving an alleged "bomb threat," necessitating...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines condemns Chinese boats' 'illegal' actions in Ayungin Shoal

Philippines condemns Chinese boats' 'illegal' actions in Ayungin Shoal

By Pam Castro | 20 hours ago
The Philippines condemned "illegal" actions by Chinese vessels on Friday after the boats allegedly interfered in another resupply...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with