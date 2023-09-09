Palace: Terminated DOF official ‘unsupportive’

Finance usec had criticized rice price caps

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang justified yesterday the termination of Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno, saying she was unsupportive and was “clearly set on maligning” the Marcos administration and its programs.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Magno has been against the policies of the administration, and made it known on social media long before President Marcos assumed office on June 30 last year.

Magno’s latest post was seen to be critical of the price caps imposed on rice.

“Instead of working together with colleagues in the government to address any concerns, they were instead constantly done so through public fora,” Bersamin said.

“The termination of her appointment could only be expected as she clearly does not support the administration and its programs for nation-building,” he said.

“While we support anyone’s right to free speech, it would be counter-intuitive to have someone be part of the administration who was clearly set on maligning it to begin with,” Bersamin said.

Yesterday, Magno posted on Facebook a copy of the letter from the Office of the President addressed to Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, informing him about Magno’s “expiration” of tenure.

“On behalf of President Marcos, this is to inform you that the expiration of her tenure shall take effect immediately,” the letter signed by Bersamin declared.

Magno said she received the document yesterday morning. She expressed gratitude for the honor to serve the country.

“I can sleep well now knowing that I did my best serving our country and advocating the interest of our people,” she said.

On Thursday, Magno announced her resignation, which takes effect on Sept. 16.

Her resignation came after posting on Facebook a chart depicting the law of supply and demand on Sept. 1, the same day that Marcos issued an order imposing price caps on rice nationwide.

She said she would return to academe.

Prior to joining the Department of Finance, she was an associate professor in the University of the Philippines’ School of Economics.