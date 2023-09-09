^

Headlines

Meralco raising rates this month

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2023 | 7:00am
Meralco raising rates this month
Meralco linemen check the electric meter base at a post along Barangay Commonwealth in Quezon City on May 9, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Rates of the Manila Electric Co. are up this month due to higher generation charge, ending two straight months of rate reductions for more than 7.7 million Meralco customers.

Meralco said overall rate for a typical household this September is up by P0.5006 per kilowatt-hour, to P11.3997 per kwh from P10.8991 per kwh last month.

The adjustment is equivalent to an increase of around P100 in the total electricity bill of residential customers consuming 200 kwh, P150 for those consuming 300 kwh, P200 for 400 kwh and P250 for 500 kwh.

“The main driver of the increase is the generation cost, which went up by 43 centavos per kilowatt-hour. The weakening of the Philippine peso against the US dollar is also a contributory factor because a big portion of the power producers is dollar-denominated,” Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco said the generation charge for September rose to P6.8252 per kwh from P6.3929 per kwh last month as a result of higher costs from power supply agreements (PSAs) and independent power producers (IPPs). Generation charge accounts for more than half of the electric rate.

Higher fuel prices and the peso depreciation buoyed charges from PSAs by P1.0362 per kwh and those from IPPs by P0.4776 per kwh.

Charges from the wholesale electricity spot market or WESM, on the other hand, declined by P0.5034 per kwh, due mainly to reductions in adjustments and other charges.

PSAs and IPPs accounted for 39 percent and 36 percent, respectively, of Meralco’s total energy requirement for this period.

WESM’s share to Meralco’s requirement went up to 23 percent this month from 17 percent the previous month after Sual Power Inc. terminated its 330-megawatt PSA with Meralco effective July 24.

Meralco said this prompted the company to partially source replacement power from the WESM, which was more expensive than what was previously supplied by SPI.

Meanwhile, transmission charge for residential customers recorded a slight reduction of P0.0081 per kwh.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines ceased collection of three percent national franchise tax starting this September billing period as directed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), but this was offset by higher ancillary service charges, according to Meralco.

vuukle comment

ENERGY

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
For 11 years, only grades 5 and 6 get complete textbooks &mdash; DepEd data

For 11 years, only grades 5 and 6 get complete textbooks — DepEd data

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
DepEd has only been able to procure and deliver 27 textbook titles in a span of 11 years, with only students in Grades 5 and...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Alarm raised over 3 million drop in school enrollees

Alarm raised over 3 million drop in school enrollees

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro expressed alarm over the three million drop in the number of enrollees for this...
Headlines
fbtw
Australia to introduce new visa schemes, double scholarships for Filipinos

Australia to introduce new visa schemes, double scholarships for Filipinos

17 hours ago
The Australian government has committed to introducing new work and holiday visa arrangements and providing more international...
Headlines
fbtw
'Benefits, not platitudes:' Teachers demand real support during National Teachers&rsquo; Month

'Benefits, not platitudes:' Teachers demand real support during National Teachers’ Month

By Cristina Chi | 3 days ago
“As always, expect an oversupply of platitudes from ghostwriters paid for by politicians using taxpayers’ money....
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd OKs 30-day rest for teachers sans volunteer work

DepEd OKs 30-day rest for teachers sans volunteer work

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 3 days ago
Teachers will have a 30-day rest without any Department of Education-mandated volunteer work when the school year closes,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
9.75 million COVID-19 doses wasted, P3 billion unused

9.75 million COVID-19 doses wasted, P3 billion unused

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Department of Health (DOH) over the “wastage” of COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbtw
Survey: Satisfaction with government performance in key issues drops

Survey: Satisfaction with government performance in key issues drops

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Although the Marcos administration still enjoys the support of a majority of Filipinos, satisfaction with the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr ramps up security after MRT-3 receives 'bomb threat'

DOTr ramps up security after MRT-3 receives 'bomb threat'

By James Relativo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) heightened its security after reportedly receiving an alleged "bomb threat," necessitating...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines condemns Chinese boats' 'illegal' actions in Ayungin Shoal

Philippines condemns Chinese boats' 'illegal' actions in Ayungin Shoal

By Pam Castro | 16 hours ago
The Philippines condemned "illegal" actions by Chinese vessels on Friday after the boats allegedly interfered in another resupply...
Headlines
fbtw
Jobless rate climbs to 4.8% in July from June, hits five-month high

Jobless rate climbs to 4.8% in July from June, hits five-month high

18 hours ago
Unemployment climbed to a five-month high of 4.8% in July while employed Filipinos have been working longer hours, the latest...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with