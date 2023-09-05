Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5
September 5, 2023 | 6:30am
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced a class suspension on September 5 due to the impact of the southwest monsoon.
Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes on Tuesday:
Calabarzon
- Rizal
- Montalban – all levels (public and private)
- Taytay – all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Bataan – all levels (public and private)
- Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- Pampanga
- Bacolor – all levels (public and private)
- Guagua – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- Mabalacat – all levels (public and private)
- Macabebe
- San Jose Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Dalan Baliti Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Tacasan Elementary School – no face-to-face
- San Gabriel Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Telacsan National High School – no face-to-face
- Telacsan Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Caduang Tete Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Caduang Tete High School – no face-to-face
- Saplad David Elementary School – no face-to-face
- San Isidro Elementary School – no face-to-face
- San Vicente-San Francisco Elementary School – half day (AM only)
- San Vicente-San Francisco High School – no face-to-face
- Batasan Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Lolu Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Macabebe Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Macabebe High School – no face-to-face
- Sto. Niño Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Sta. Maria Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Sta. Maria High School – no face-to-face
- San Rafael Elementary School – no face-to-face
- Masantol – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- San Fernando – all levels (public and private)
- Santo Tomas – all levels (public and private)
- Angeles City – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- Tarlac
- Capas – all levels (public and private)
- Tarlac City – all levels (public and private)
- Zambales – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Pangasinan
- Basista – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Bugallon – all levels (public and private)
- Infanta – all levels (public and private)
- Lingayen – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Mangatarem – all levels (public and private)
- San Carlos – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Dagupan City – preschool to senior high school (public)
Please refresh this page for updates.
