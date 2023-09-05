Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5

Students armed with their umbrellas brave the inclement weather as they head to their classes at the Araullo High School in Manila on Sept. 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced a class suspension on September 5 due to the impact of the southwest monsoon.

Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes on Tuesday:

Calabarzon

Rizal Montalban – all levels (public and private) Taytay – all levels (public and private)



Central Luzon

Bataan – all levels (public and private)

Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

Pampanga

Bacolor – all levels (public and private)

Guagua – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)

Mabalacat – all levels (public and private)

Macabebe San Jose Elementary School – no face-to-face Dalan Baliti Elementary School – no face-to-face Tacasan Elementary School – no face-to-face San Gabriel Elementary School – no face-to-face Telacsan National High School – no face-to-face Telacsan Elementary School – no face-to-face Caduang Tete Elementary School – no face-to-face Caduang Tete High School – no face-to-face Saplad David Elementary School – no face-to-face San Isidro Elementary School – no face-to-face San Vicente-San Francisco Elementary School – half day (AM only) San Vicente-San Francisco High School – no face-to-face Batasan Elementary School – no face-to-face Lolu Elementary School – no face-to-face Macabebe Elementary School – no face-to-face Macabebe High School – no face-to-face Sto. Niño Elementary School – no face-to-face Sta. Maria Elementary School – no face-to-face Sta. Maria High School – no face-to-face San Rafael Elementary School – no face-to-face

Masantol – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)

San Fernando – all levels (public and private)

Santo Tomas – all levels (public and private)

Angeles City – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)

Tarlac Capas – all levels (public and private) Tarlac City – all levels (public and private)

Zambales – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan Basista – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Bugallon – all levels (public and private) Infanta – all levels (public and private) Lingayen – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Mangatarem – all levels (public and private) San Carlos – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Dagupan City – preschool to senior high school (public)

