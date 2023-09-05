^

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5

Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 6:30am
Students armed with their umbrellas brave the inclement weather as they head to their classes at the Araullo High School in Manila on Sept. 4, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced a class suspension on September 5 due to the impact of the southwest monsoon.

Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes on Tuesday:

Calabarzon

  • Rizal
    • Montalban – all levels (public and private)
    • Taytay – all levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

  • Bataan – all levels (public and private)
  • Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
  • Pampanga
  • Bacolor – all levels (public and private)
  • Guagua – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
  • Mabalacat – all levels (public and private)
  • Macabebe
    • San Jose Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • Dalan Baliti Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • Tacasan Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • San Gabriel Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • Telacsan National High School – no face-to-face
    • Telacsan Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • Caduang Tete Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • Caduang Tete High School – no face-to-face
    • Saplad David Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • San Isidro Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • San Vicente-San Francisco Elementary School – half day (AM only)
    • San Vicente-San Francisco High School – no face-to-face
    • Batasan Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • Lolu Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • Macabebe Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • Macabebe High School – no face-to-face
    • Sto. Niño Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • Sta. Maria Elementary School – no face-to-face
    • Sta. Maria High School – no face-to-face
    • San Rafael Elementary School – no face-to-face
  • Masantol – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
  • San Fernando – all levels (public and private)
  • Santo Tomas – all levels (public and private)
  • Angeles City – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
  • Tarlac
    • Capas – all levels (public and private)
    • Tarlac City – all levels (public and private)
  • Zambales – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

  • Pangasinan
    • Basista – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
    • Bugallon – all levels (public and private)
    • Infanta – all levels (public and private)
    • Lingayen – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
    • Mangatarem – all levels (public and private)
    • San Carlos – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
  • Dagupan City – preschool to senior high school (public)

 

