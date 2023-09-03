^

Headlines

LIST: Flights canceled on September 3

Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 10:25am
LIST: Flights canceled on September 3
Rain drops on airplane window.
Image by mattmcgee from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that several flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition brought by Typhoon Hanna.

PAGASA said on Sunday morning that Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haiku) has slightly intensified and will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

The following flights have been grounded as of 6:10 a.m. on Sunday:

Philippine Airlines (PR)

  • PR 894/895 Manila-Taipei-Manila

AirAsia PH (Z2)

  • Z2 808/809 Manila-Shenzhen-Manila

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

vuukle comment

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Luzon dams release water

Luzon dams release water

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 39 minutes ago
Three dams opened their gates yesterday following days of heavy monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Hanna and two other tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines welcomes first Chinese e-visa holder

Philippines welcomes first Chinese e-visa holder

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
A Chinese mother who was given the first electronic visa or e-visa from the Philippine government arrived in the country,...
Headlines
fbtw
Hanna to exit Philippines; monsoon rain to continue

Hanna to exit Philippines; monsoon rain to continue

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
Heavy rains are forecast to continue in the next few days due to the southwest monsoon, even as Typhoon Hanna (international...
Headlines
fbtw
Recto laments &lsquo;measly&rsquo; budget for military upgrade in Pag-asa

Recto laments ‘measly’ budget for military upgrade in Pag-asa

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Is P80 million all the Philippines can afford to improve its military facilities in Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan?
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd flagged over P10 billion unliquidated cash advances

DepEd flagged over P10 billion unliquidated cash advances

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Education over the accumulation of unliquidated cash advances by its...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kalayaan optimistic of tourism boost after &lsquo;expedition tours&rsquo; launch

Kalayaan optimistic of tourism boost after ‘expedition tours’ launch

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
Fancy exploring Philippine territory in the disputed West Philippine Sea as a tourist?
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino hopes Congress will pass mandatory ROTC

Tolentino hopes Congress will pass mandatory ROTC

By Roel Pareño | 10 hours ago
After the successful staging of the Philippine ROTC Games 2023 in Mindanao, Sen. Francis Tolentino expressed yesterday his...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos assures tourism industry of support amid &lsquo;revenge travel&rsquo;

Marcos assures tourism industry of support amid ‘revenge travel’

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has called on the Philippines’ tourism sector to capitalize on its strengths as the world witnesses...
Headlines
fbtw
Only 4 in 10 happy with senior HS program

Only 4 in 10 happy with senior HS program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
Only four of 10 Filipinos are satisfied with the senior high school program, according to a Pulse Asia survey commissioned...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with