LIST: Flights canceled on September 3

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that several flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition brought by Typhoon Hanna.

PAGASA said on Sunday morning that Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haiku) has slightly intensified and will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

The following flights have been grounded as of 6:10 a.m. on Sunday:

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 894/895 Manila-Taipei-Manila

AirAsia PH (Z2)

Z2 808/809 Manila-Shenzhen-Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.