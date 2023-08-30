LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P5.768- trillion 2024 national budget on Wednesday.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Department of Education (DepEd).

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte is representing the agency during the hearing. She is joined by DepEd undersecretaries and regional directors.

DepEd is the government's biggest bureaucracy and gets the lion's share in the government's budget every year. This year, the proposed 2024 national budget allocated P924.7 billion to the education sector, 3.3% higher than last year. Of this, DepEd stands to get P758.6 billion.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said that among the current administration’s top priority is the learning recovery initiatives.

“Echoing the pronouncement of our president, alongside the strengthening of our economy, we will also invest heavily in human capital development through education, health, and social protection,” she said.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DepEd on Aug. 30, 2023.