^

Headlines

LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DepEd

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P5.768- trillion 2024 national budget on Wednesday.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Department of Education (DepEd).

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte is representing the agency during the hearing. She is joined by DepEd undersecretaries and regional directors.

DepEd is the government's biggest bureaucracy and gets the lion's share in the government's budget every year. This year, the proposed 2024 national budget allocated P924.7 billion to the education sector, 3.3% higher than last year. Of this, DepEd stands to get P758.6 billion.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said that among the current administration’s top priority is the learning recovery initiatives. 

“Echoing the pronouncement of our president, alongside the strengthening of our economy, we will also invest heavily in human capital development through education, health, and social protection,” she said.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DepEd on Aug. 30, 2023.

vuukle comment

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to &lsquo;Goring&rsquo; &mdash; PAGASA

Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to ‘Goring’ — PAGASA

1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday morning that it may hoist Signal No. 4 over extreme Northern Luzon as the cyclone...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 4 raised as &lsquo;Goring&rsquo; intensifies

Signal No. 4 raised as ‘Goring’ intensifies

20 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA placed the northeast portion of Babuyan Islands under Wind Signal No. 4 Tuesday afternoon as Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Goring exits; Hanna enters Philippines today

Goring exits; Hanna enters Philippines today

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Typhoon Goring is on its way out, but strong winds and heavy rains continue in some parts of Luzon as Tropical Storm Hanna...
Headlines
fbtw
Veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez, 71

Veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez, 71

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
GMA Network announced last night the passing of its broadcast personality Mike Enriquez, one of the anchors of its flagship...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers lament worsening education system

Teachers lament worsening education system

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The country’s education system has worsened under the present administration, teachers’ organizations lamented...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

5 hours ago
As Goring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning, a severe tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Goring", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibili...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 30

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 30

6 hours ago
Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 30 in response to the continuous rains caused by...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with