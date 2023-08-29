^

Headlines

'Goring' slightly intensifies, to exit PAR Wednesday or Thursday

Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 5:47pm
'Goring' slightly intensifies, to exit PAR Wednesday or Thursday
Satellite image shows Typhoon Goring (Saola) on August 29, 2023.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) has slightly intensified while moving over the Luzon Strait, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the northern part of the country. 

Goring was last seen 165 kilometers to the east of Calayan in Cagayan, with peak winds increasing to 165 kph near the center and gusts increasing to 205 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin. 

According to the state weather bureau, the typhoon may “persist in strength.” But the agency is not ruling out the possibility that Goring may gradually re-intensify and reach super typhoon category. 

PAGASA raised wind signals in parts of Northern Luzon due to the cyclone. 

Signal No. 3

  • over the coastal waters of Babuyan Island

Storm-force winds may result in moderate to significant impacts in the area.

Signal No. 2

  • northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Santa Teresita, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)
  • rest of Batanes
  • northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Bangui, Dumalneg)
  • northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

Gale-force winds could potentially cause minor to moderate impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 1

  • northern and eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano)
  • rest of Ilocos Norte
  • rest of Cagayan
  • rest of Apayao
  • northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Malibcong)
  • northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience possible minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

Nearly 25,000 people were displaced due to Goring, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported. 

What to expect 

Up to 200 millimeters or around eight inches of rain is forecast to fall along Babuyan Islands until Wednesday afternoon. 

Meanwhile, residents of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Abra, Apayao, and the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan may have 50 to 100 mm of accumulated rainfall.

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly vulnerable to these hazards, and in places that received substantial amounts of rainfall in the past few days.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Goring will continue to bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions over the following areas that are not under any wind signal: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin and most of Zamboanga Peninsula.

The latest track forecast indicates that Goring may pass very close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Island. A slight northward shift may bring the typhoon’s eye and eyewall region to the southern portion of Batanes. 

Goring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. 

Meanwhile, the tropical storm called Haikui may enter PAR Wednesday morning. Once inside the country’s area of responsibility, it will be called Hanna.

PAGASA said it is “less likely” to have a direct effect on the country, but it may enhance the southwest monsoon, which will cause occasional or monsoon rains to persist over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas. 

Goring’s forecast position

  • Aug. 30, 2023 2:00 a.m. - over the coastal waters of Babuyan Island
  • Aug. 30, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 135 km west of Basco, Batanes
  • Aug. 31, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 265 km west of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Aug. 31, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 405 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 1, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 510 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 1, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 605 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • September 2, 2023 2:00 PM - 745 km northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (outside PAR)
  • September 3, 2023 2:00 PM - 895 km west northwest of northern Luzon or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to &lsquo;Goring&rsquo; &mdash; PAGASA

Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to ‘Goring’ — PAGASA

9 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday morning that it may hoist Signal No. 4 over extreme Northern Luzon as the cyclone...
Headlines
fbtw
New cyclone to enter PAR this week; 'Goring' keeps strength

New cyclone to enter PAR this week; 'Goring' keeps strength

1 day ago
The tropical storm with international name Haikui was last spotted 2,205 kilometers to the east of Northern Luzon, with peak...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Goring

LIVE updates: Typhoon Goring

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Goring" (international name: Saola).
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

2 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Goring", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibili...
Headlines
fbtw
When classes start today, many students will need help relearning last year&rsquo;s lessons

When classes start today, many students will need help relearning last year’s lessons

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The unofficial practice of "mass promoting" students has caught up to a nation where 90% of all 10-year-old's can't read and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: COC filing for BSKE &ndash; Day 2

LIVE updates: COC filing for BSKE – Day 2

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on the Certificate of Candidacy filing for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Goring weakens; potential typhoon to enter Philippines

Goring weakens; potential typhoon to enter Philippines

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Goring has weakened into a typhoon and is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday while an approaching...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: 22 million students returning to school today

DepEd: 22 million students returning to school today

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
A smooth opening of classes is seen today, with more than 22 million elementary and high school students expected to troop...
Headlines
fbtw
Unleash the hero in us, Marcos urges Pinoys

Unleash the hero in us, Marcos urges Pinoys

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday urged Filipinos to unleash their inner heroes and “act genuinely for the good of anothe...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE: Comelec sees 2 million bets filing COCs

BSKE: Comelec sees 2 million bets filing COCs

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Over two million aspirants for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are expected to file their certificates...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with