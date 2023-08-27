Marcos pays tribute to Ople

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople holds a press conference after the senators passed their budget for plenary debates in the Senate on Wednesday (October 5, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — The dedication and concern for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) shown by the late chief of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Susan Ople will serve as an inspiration to the government to continue her programs for the sector, President Marcos said yesterday.

“Her commitment and concern will serve as our inspiration to continue the mission she left behind for our migrant workers. Our OFWs can expect that we will not let go, we will not stop, instead we will continue the work started by our dear Toots Ople,” Marcos said in Filipino in his latest vlog on YouTube.

The President revealed Ople was the only person he considered for the position of DMW secretary, citing her dedication and long years of service for OFWs.

“She is the real champion of this sector,” the Chief Executive said.

Marcos said during his term as senator, Ople sought his assistance in addressing the human trafficking problem and in helping distressed OFWs.

“During the time we’re working together on these issues, I saw that (helping OFWs) has become her life,” Marcos said.

“Even when she’s struggling she doesn’t stop her work because it’s not a job for her, it’s her life,” Marcos said.

Ople, daughter of former labor secretary Blas Ople, passed away on Aug. 22. She was 61.

She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2019 and underwent breast surgery to remove the tumor in 2020.

Ople was appointed by Marcos as the country’s first secretary of DMW, which was fully constituted in January this year.

Prior to her appointment to the Marcos Cabinet, Ople had been an advocate for the rights of OFWs.

Last month, Ople took a two-week wellness break following the consecutive passing of her two elder brothers.