^

Headlines

Pandemic doubled attrition rate of college students — CHED data

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 5:53pm
Pandemic doubled attrition rate of college students â�� CHED data
Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Pandemic-era students were more likely to drop out or temporarily leave college, according to new data from the Commission on Higher Education, with the attrition rate of the most recent graduating batch doubling compared to pre-pandemic students.

CHED data shared during House budget deliberations on Wednesday show at least 41.16% of students who were sophomores when the pandemic first hit during SY 2020-2021 — and were supposed to graduate this year — paused or stopped their schooling. 

This is more than double the attrition rate of college students who graduated early 2020 (17.56%), or the last batch of students who were not forced to experience full school years during the pandemic, according to CHED data.

CHED defines the attrition rate as the percentage of students who either temporarily leave college or drop out permanently. It is computed by measuring the percent change in enrollment between the first and last years of schooling of a batch of students.

Meanwhile, the cohort of students who graduated in SY 2020-2021 had a modest uptick in attrition at 18.45%.

But the attrition rate skyrocketed the next year, going up to 38.95% for the graduating batch of SY 2021-2022.

And in 2023, the most recent graduating batch recorded the highest attrition rate at 41.16%. 

Philstar.com has requested data on the attrition rates of earlier years. We will update this story with CHED’s response.

Pandemic survival

A more extreme case of attrition happened in one cohort of architecture students at a private university in Laguna. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, architecture graduate Leejay Corea said that of the 34 students part of his batch in his first year, he was the only one to graduate and walk the stage in May.

Students every year seemingly got picked off one by one until only five students made it to their penultimate year in school, Corea recounted.

Most of his classmates did their best but did not have enough money to purchase materials for their plates or had other responsibilities at home, Corea said.

“We were down to just five during the fourth year of the second semester. Completing and passing online tasks became extremely difficult. Some had issues with internet connectivity, while others faced financial and mental problems,” he said in Filipino.

Corea entered his fifth year alone. Many of his professors sympathized with his situation, but they were firm in upholding what Corea described as “high standards.”

“I felt lost, unsure of what to do. It reached a point where I wanted to take a break for a year and join the fourth-year students, as it was tough not having someone to ask for guidance,” he said.

Corea is the first in his family to graduate college. He credits his success to his older siblings, who helped him financially, and his father, who pushed him to pick up his unfulfilled dream of pursuing architecture.

CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera told a House panel in May during an oversight hearing that recent graduation rates did not match the rate at which students were dropping out of college.

"The not-so-good news is that if you look at graduation rates, (it has not) increased as significantly as the enrollment rates," De Vera said. 

"The dropout rate I think is more significant in private universities than public universities because of the cost of education," the CHED chair added.

Attrition rate still high for present cohorts of students

CHED also provided data for the cohorts of students who have yet to complete four years of schooling. 

For college students who entered SY 2020-2021 — meaning they were first-year students when the pandemic happened — have seen at least 36.83% dropping out or temporarily leaving school.

Meanwhile, the cohort of students who entered college the following year during SY 2021-2022 recorded a lower attrition rate at 27.20% — still higher than the cohort who graduated in SY 2019-2020.

Colleges and universities officially began returning to full face-to-face classes in early 2023, making the Philippines one of the last countries to reopen campuses in higher and basic education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While several studies have underscored the impact of the pandemic on younger students, there is also evidence pointing to the health crisis' impact on tertiary education students. 

Lack of adequate infrastructure, mental health difficulties and the hefty costs of online classes have forced several students to pause or stop their education.

College-aged Filipinos particularly struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts. A 2021 study by the University of the Philippines' Population Institute estimated that around one in five Filipinos aged 15 to 24 years old — or 1.5 million in total — have considered ending their own life. Most or six in 10 did not reach out to anyone about their suicide ideation.

RELATED: House resolution for nationwide study on students' mental health filed  

Corea said that he still feels sad about having to graduate alone, knowing that "around 70%" of his batchmates did not leave the program or the school of their own choice. 

The now-architecture apprentice said that he has committed to helping his batchmates eventually graduate, starting with lending out his notes and helping them with their plates.

“I felt guilty because I kept asking myself – why were they failing or dropping out? Why was this happening when I knew that we were submitting nearly the same quality of outputs,” Corea said.

“I was lucky because I had enough support to overcome the challenges that came my way. But what about them?” 

vuukle comment

CHED
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
According to the DMW, Ople died at around 1 p.m. “surrounded by her family and loved ones.”
Headlines
fbtw
DMW chief Ople succumbs to cancer

DMW chief Ople succumbs to cancer

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople passed away yesterday afternoon. She was 61.
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-trafficking council approves revised departure rules for Filipino travelers

Anti-trafficking council approves revised departure rules for Filipino travelers

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The move comes after a series of complaints from travelers who have reported missing their flights or being offloaded due...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines not excluded from South China Sea trilateral drills

Philippines not excluded from South China Sea trilateral drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
There was no “exclusionary purpose” in the Philippines’ not getting invited to the US, Japan and Australia...
Headlines
fbtw
Toyota donates 35 brand new vehicles to President&rsquo;s Office

Toyota donates 35 brand new vehicles to President’s Office

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Toyota Motors Philippines Corp. donated 35 brand new cars to the Office of the President as it commemorated the 35th anniversary...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House seeks special elections to replace Teves&nbsp;

House seeks special elections to replace Teves 

7 hours ago
The House of Representatives has called on the Commission on Elections to hold a special election to replace the seat vacated...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: LPA east of Cagayan may develop into cyclone

PAGASA: LPA east of Cagayan may develop into cyclone

8 hours ago
The LPA was last seen 570 kilometers east of Aparri in Cagayan.
Headlines
fbtw
54 percent satisfied with House, Senate &ndash; survey poll

54 percent satisfied with House, Senate – survey poll

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A small majority of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the Senate and the House of Representatives, according...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT eyes 600,000 tourists for FIBA World Cup

DOT eyes 600,000 tourists for FIBA World Cup

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is expecting 600,000 spectators in the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023, which will start on Frida...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with