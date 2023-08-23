PAGASA: LPA east of Cagayan may develop into cyclone

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility could develop into a cyclone in the next few days, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

“Based on our latest data, we’re not ruling out the possibility that it will become a cyclone in the coming days,” PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said in Filipino.

The LPA was last seen 570 kilometers east of Aparri in Cagayan.

According to PAGASA, the trough or extension of the LPA will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Meanwhile, residents of Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol region, MIMAROPA, Zambales, Bataan and Quezon province will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

The southwest monsoon will also dump isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico