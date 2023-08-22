LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DA

The House Committee on Appropriations is conducting deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget for the Department of Agriculture on Aug. 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations chaired by Rep. Elizaldy Co (AKO BICOL party-list) on Tuesday resumed the hearing into the 2024 national budget.

The House panel is deliberating on the proposed budget allocation for the Department of Agriculture.

Under his leadership, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said the lower chamber is committed to help the Marcos administration to "ensure food security and address the challenges confronting the agricultural sector."

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is also the agriculture secretary.

Meanwhile, Committee on Appropriations Senior Vice Chairperson Stella Luz Quimbo and Vice Chairperson Antonio “Tonypet” Albano also presided over the budget hearing.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DA on Aug. 22, 2023.