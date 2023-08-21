LIVE: NPO printing replacement official ballots for BSKEs

This Aug. 21, 2023 photo shows the National Printing Office printing the revised quantities of ballots for use in the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections at its office in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Printing Office on Monday started the printing of revised quantities of ballots that will be used for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections at its office in Quezon City.

The printing includes replacement official ballots and other accountable forms for new cities of Baliwag, Bulacan and Carmona, Cavite, the new Provinces of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.

The printing likewise covers the 10 barangays of Taguig City namely Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, Post Proper Southside, Rizal, South Cembo and West Rembo

The Commission on Elections said that there are a total of 1,089,328 and 393,719 ballots to be printed for the Barangay and the Sangguniang Kabataan, respectively, according to Divina Blas-Perez of the Election and Barangay Affairs Department and Raymond Amores, printing supervisor of the Printing Committee.

Watch the live printing of the replacement official ballots and other forms here: