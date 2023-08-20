^

Headlines

Marcos asks private sector to address green energy demand

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
August 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Marcos asks private sector to address green energy demand
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on August 9, 2023
(Pool photos by KJ Rosales / The Philippine STAR)

MANILA, Philippines — Top businessmen in the country have committed to come up with measures to address the demand for green energy amid the growing use of electric vehicles (EV) in the Philippines.

During a meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council Job Sector Groups (PSAC-JSG) at Malacañang on Thursday, the President said the Philippines is becoming a major player in the industry, citing its potential in e-vehicle production.

Marcos, however, noted that consumers’ demand to source power from green energy could pose a challenge in the pursuit of an EV industry in the country.

To address the challenges, the Chief Executive underscored the need for the private sector and the government to be conscientious in considering the issue.

The PSAC-JSG made a commitment to study the proposal further and to continue working with their consultants to provide the President with a better plan, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

Among the council’s new recommendations are supporting the government’s thrust in EV manufacturing with a proposal to look into 17 downstream and upstream industry development opportunities, including mining in the EV value chain.

According to the PCO, global EV sales are expected to overtake non-EV sales globally by 2026. As EV adoption rises, many vehicle parts will remain but some of the costliest components will be replaced.

Seven of 18 common automotive components of a vehicle are being produced in the Philippines, with one of four internal combustion engine specific components locally made.

In the case of the Philippines, there are huge opportunities in the expansion of copper mining and refining, copper-heavy component manufacturing, expansion in electrical component manufacturing, software development as well as delivery centers, the PCO said.

The Philippines ranks fourth in copper reserves globally, with three plants set to increase production ten-fold by 2027, it said.

It could also benefit from the opportunity by pivoting to larger-scale mining and also has the potential to vertically integrate downstream in wires and rods further for EV components.

The country has a regional advantage in terms of raw materials, battery and parts manufacturing because of its easier access to natural resources such as copper, nickel, and with its opportunity for domestic processing and production, the PCO said.

Earlier, Department of Energy Energy Utilization Management Bureau director Patrick Aquino said he expects 100,000 e-vehicle registrations by 2028 in the country.

In January, Marcos issued Executive Order 12 temporarily reducing to zero the tariff rates on e-vehicles and its components from the previous range of five to seven percent.

Among those who attended PSAC-JSG meeting were Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Socio-economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile; Special Assistant to the President Secretary Anton Lagdameo, Presidential Adviser on investment and economic affairs Frederick Go, Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero De Vera III, Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban and Maritime Industry Authority administrator Hernani Fabia.

Representing the private sector at the meeting were Sabin Aboitiz of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., Joey Concepcion III of RFM Corp., Alfredo Ayala of AC Education Inc., Rizalina Mantaring of Ayala Corp., Kevin Tan of Alliance Global Inc., Doris Magsaysay-Ho of the Magsaysay Group of Companies and Teresita Sy-Coson of SM Investments Corp.

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 day ago
Posters, tarpaulins, unnecessary artwork and other decorations inside classrooms should be removed to enable students to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines does not recognize China fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

Philippines does not recognize China fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Philippines is ready to “take law enforcement measures” against illegal fishing and encroachment in its waters,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are set to tackle defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace denies proposal to declare Jesse Robredo's death anniversary a special non-working holiday

Palace denies proposal to declare Jesse Robredo's death anniversary a special non-working holiday

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 15 hours ago
Malacañang has dismissed the proposal from Naga City, Camarines Sur to declare August 18 a special non-working holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
'I never made such a promise to China': GMA breaks silence on BRP Sierra Madre removal

'I never made such a promise to China': GMA breaks silence on BRP Sierra Madre removal

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has firmly denied claims that she promised China to remove the Philippine Navy vessel...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec conducts simulated BSKE voting in NCR malls

Comelec conducts simulated BSKE voting in NCR malls

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday held voting simulations in selected malls in Metro Manila in line with preparations...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hails Pinoy triumph in &lsquo;Talent Olympics&rsquo;

Marcos hails Pinoy triumph in ‘Talent Olympics’

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos hailed Team Philippines for bagging 236 medals at the 26th annual World Championships for Performing...
Headlines
fbtw
More flexible AMLC sought

More flexible AMLC sought

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
A lawmaker from Manila yesterday pushed for the amendment of Republic Act 9160, or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001,...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD urged to &lsquo;realistically&rsquo; delist 4Ps beneficiaries

DSWD urged to ‘realistically’ delist 4Ps beneficiaries

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
A lawmaker has urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development to have “realistic standards” in delisting...
Headlines
fbtw
Bridgetowne&rsquo;s towering art piece is a structural marvel

Bridgetowne’s towering art piece is a structural marvel

1 hour ago
Robinsons Land Corp.’s transformation of Bridgetowne into one of the country’s most innovative mixed townships...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with