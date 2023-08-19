Australia PM set to visit Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make a two-day official visit to the Philippines early next month, Malacañang announced yesterday.

“President Marcos is pleased to welcome the Hon. Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia, for his upcoming official visit to the Philippines, scheduled from Sept. 7 to 8, 2023,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a Facebook post.

Marcos and Albanese are set to meet on Sept. 8.

Albanese’s visit is expected to usher in “a new era of closer cooperation across key sectors, such as defense and security, trade, economic development and maritime affairs,” the PCO said.

Albanese’s visit would be the first visit by an Australian prime minister since 2003, the PCO said.

“It follows a series of high-level engagements earlier this year between the Philippines and Australia, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to advance the trajectory of their multifaceted partnership,” it said.

The Philippines and Australia share a rich history of friendship and collaboration, which has flourished through the decades, the PCO said.

In May, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong made a four-day official visit to the Philippines.

Last month, Philippine and Australian naval forces held joint drills dubbed “Exercise Lumbas 2023” in Zambales.