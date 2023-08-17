^

Headlines

LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DAR

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 4:41pm
LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DAR
This June 2023 photo shows Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III during the turnover of farm machineries and equipment in Ilocos Region.
DAR / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations is on its fifth day of conducting a hearing into the proposed P5.768- trillion 2024 national budget.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Department of Agrarian Reform.

DAR chief Conrado Estrella III is attending the budget deliberation.

According to the Department of Budget and Management, DAR was allocated P8.89 billion for 2024.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman was previously quoted as saying by a media report that the budget for the agricultural sector has been low in the past decade. The sector is among the priorities of the Marcos administration.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DAR on Aug. 17, 2023.

vuukle comment

DAR

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House expels Teves&nbsp;over failure to return to country, terrorist tag

House expels Teves over failure to return to country, terrorist tag

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The House has given Teves the harshest disciplinary action possible after suspending him twice for his failure to face his...
Headlines
fbtw
Navotas police chief hid involvement of 11 officers in Jemboy case &ndash; PNP IAS

Navotas police chief hid involvement of 11 officers in Jemboy case – PNP IAS

1 day ago
The chief of the Navotas City police has been sacked from his post after the Internal Affairs Services of the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Former top diplomat Locsin named special envoy to China

Former top diplomat Locsin named special envoy to China

1 day ago
His appointment comes amid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired water...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos orders DTI, DA to monitor rice prices

President Marcos orders DTI, DA to monitor rice prices

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to crack down on rice hoarding and price manipulation and ordered the close monitoring of rice...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government work, classes in Metro Manila, Bulacan suspended August 25, 2023

Government work, classes in Metro Manila, Bulacan suspended August 25, 2023

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has suspended government work and public school classes in Metro Manila and Bulacan on Aug. 25 to support...
Headlines
fbtw
Office of the President travel expenses up by 995 percent

Office of the President travel expenses up by 995 percent

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday justified President Marcos’ travels, saying they allowed him to check on government projects...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman dismisses ex-MIAA chief

Ombudsman dismisses ex-MIAA chief

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Manila International Airport Authority officials have been found guilty of grave misconduct, abuse of authority or oppression...
Headlines
fbtw
Use of force, threat in WPS sabotage shared stewardship &ndash; DFA

Use of force, threat in WPS sabotage shared stewardship – DFA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The use of force and threats or acts of intimidation in the South China Sea subvert the regime of collaboration and shared...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with