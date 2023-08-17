LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DAR

This June 2023 photo shows Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III during the turnover of farm machineries and equipment in Ilocos Region.

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations is on its fifth day of conducting a hearing into the proposed P5.768- trillion 2024 national budget.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Department of Agrarian Reform.

DAR chief Conrado Estrella III is attending the budget deliberation.

According to the Department of Budget and Management, DAR was allocated P8.89 billion for 2024.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman was previously quoted as saying by a media report that the budget for the agricultural sector has been low in the past decade. The sector is among the priorities of the Marcos administration.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DAR on Aug. 17, 2023.