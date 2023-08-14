^

Headlines

In teaching peace education, DepEd urged to introduce students to peace processes 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 11:40am
In teaching peace education, DepEd urged to introduce students to peace processesÂ 
File photo of students
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Peace education, a topic Vice President Sara Duterte described as having a “special place in my heart,” should introduce to students the government’s efforts to enter peace talks to attain just and lasting peace, Makabayan lawmakers said following the launch of the revised curriculum for Kinder to Grade 10.

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) said in a press conference Friday that the peace education competencies woven into the revised K-10 curriculum should have a “justice component” where students are taught about the various peace processes the government has undergone with various sectors.

This comes after Duterte led the launch of the revised K-10 curriculum on Wednesday and highlighted the integration of peace competencies across several learning areas, saying that these aim to “(promote) non-violent actions and the development of conflict-resolution skills in learners.” 

Duterte during the launch said the topic “holds a very special place in my heart.”

“For after all, there is security if there is peace,” Duterte said.

What is peace education? 

According to DepEd’s presentation of the new curriculum on Wednesday, peace education competencies can be found in the following subjects from grades 1 to 10: the new Makabansa subject (previously Makabayan), Araling Panlipunan, Science, PE & Health, Values Education, Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao, Technology and Livelihood Education and GMRC.

Duterte had "specifically," asked the team working on the new curriculum to identify the learning areas that included peace concepts, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said in a press conference following the launch of the K-10 curriculum.

The Department of Education integrated peace education competencies at various levels and learning areas.

According to DepEd Bureau of Curriculum and Development Director Jocelyn Andaya, concepts to be taught in peace education are related to self-awareness, social responsibility, disaster risk mitigation and other topics needed to “make learners realize they need to seek a peaceful resolution to conflict.” 

Peace education has long been part of the government's curriculum for basic education. DepEd in 2005 had similarly integrated "peace lessons" across several learning areas such as Makabayan, Filipino and English, with modules developed in partnership with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process.

What are peace talks?

Castro’s suggestion to teach students about peace processes was referring to the various peace negotiations brokered by different administrations of government to resolve armed conflict through the years.

The most recent resumption of peace talks between the government and groups engaged in communist insurgency took place during the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte — Sara’s father — in 2016.

The former president had then resumed peace negotiations between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), a coalition of groups supporting the revolutionary cause of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People’s Army (CPP-NPA). 

In pushing for peace talks, the NDFP’s aim was to come to a shared agreement with the Philippine government on a set of social and economic reforms that aim to address “the roots of the conflict.” 

The elder Duterte, however, terminated the peace negotiations with the group in November 2017.

Meanwhile, the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front signed a peace treaty in 2014 after 17 years of negotiations between the two parties. Under Rodrigo’s term as president, the Bangsamoro region – home to a majority-Muslim population – achieved a degree of autonomy.

Peace as good governance 

Similarly, Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) said peace education requires teaching about human rights and democracy, while Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist) stressed the need for the curriculum to contextualize peace education with good governance. 

Ideally, Manuel said, peace education should teach students about how the government provides basic social services to Filipinos.

“Peace is not separate or placed in a vacuum,” Manuel said in Filipino. “It’s part of good governance.”

The education secretary in March scored Castro and the Alliance of Concerned Teachers — a group of teachers' unions across the country — for pushing for the reopening of peace talks following a reported clash between the military and members of the New People's Army. 

Sara had described peace negotiations with the CPP-NPA as a "trap" that would only legitimize the "absurdity of the terrorism perpetrated" by the group.

vuukle comment

DEPED

EDUCATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NUPL: Death of Navotas teen should be prosecuted as intentional criminal act

NUPL: Death of Navotas teen should be prosecuted as intentional criminal act

21 hours ago
Jemboy Baltazar was killed by Navotas City cops pursuing a suspect in a shooting incident on August 2 in what the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to enforce iron fist on PNP

Marcos urged to enforce iron fist on PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
With the recent controversies hounding the Philippine National Police due to alleged irregularities committed by some officers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace fashion show criticized amid soaring rice, oil prices

Palace fashion show criticized amid soaring rice, oil prices

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A progressive peasant group criticized the lavish 65-piece fashion show held at the Malacañang Palace on...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd kicks off Brigada Eskwela today

DepEd kicks off Brigada Eskwela today

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) officially starts the 2023 Brigada Eskwela classroom preparation campaign today, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Asserting sea rights: 70 percent for diplomacy, 65 percent for military moves

Asserting sea rights: 70 percent for diplomacy, 65 percent for military moves

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Seven out of 10 Filipino adults want the Marcos administration to assert the Philippines’ territorial rights in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTFRB to transport group: File fare hike petition

LTFRB to transport group: File fare hike petition

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
A transport group leader over the weekend said that it was Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman...
Headlines
fbtw
Maynilad moves to minimize impact of El Ni&ntilde;o

Maynilad moves to minimize impact of El Niño

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
An additional 200 milliliters per day can be sourced from the ongoing projects of Maynilad Water Services Inc. in an effort...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex- agriculture chief warns of rice shortage

Ex- agriculture chief warns of rice shortage

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Former agriculture secretary Leonardo Montemayor yesterday warned of a looming shortage of rice if the needed volume of grains...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero to government: Tap DICT in fighting fake news

Escudero to government: Tap DICT in fighting fake news

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Instead of partnering with the education sector, President Marcos’ fight against fake news through the Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan junks Napoles appeal on &lsquo;pork&rsquo; case

Sandigan junks Napoles appeal on ‘pork’ case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied another attempt of detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to be cleared of a plunder case in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with