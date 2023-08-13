^

Former Manila vice mayor Danilo Lacuna dies

Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 12:04pm
MANILA, Philippines — Former Manila vice mayor Danilo Lacuna passed away Sunday morning, his daughter Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan announced. He was 85.

The younger Lacuna said her father was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death.

“A man of great service and compassion, Danny touched many, creating life which spans further than just his years and into the hearts of us all where he will remain forever,” Lacuna-Pangan said. 

Lacuna was the vice mayor of the City of Manila from 1970 to 1971, from 1988 to 1992, and from 1998 to 2007. He also served as a city councilor. 

Lacuna founded the local political party, Asenso Manileño, which paved the way for the rise of former mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and his eldest daughter Honey. 

Lacuna-Pangan, who became the first female Manila mayor, told One News in 2022 that she hoped to make her father proud because it was his wish for a Lacuna to take the helm of the city hall. The elder Lacuna had run for Manila mayor twice but lost.

Lacuna is survived by his wife, Melanie, and his five children.

