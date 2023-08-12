^

Headlines

Lower rice prices seen after talks with India, Vietnam

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
August 12, 2023 | 10:15am
Lower rice prices seen after talks with India, Vietnam
Different rice varieties are sold at a store on New York street in Cubao, Quezon City yesterday. The Department of Agriculture said retail prices of rice could increase by P5 per kilo in the coming months.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Prices of rice are expected to drop after the Philippines received lower export quotations from Vietnam and the government continues talks with India, another top rice exporting country, to procure the staple.

In a statement released by Malacañang yesterday, Department of Agriculture (DA) Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said Vietnamese exporters have quoted rice prices that are $30 to $40 lower to Filipino private traders following a meeting at the Palace.

The DA, concurrently headed by President Marcos, will also work with the government of India to allow export of rice to the country on humanitarian grounds, Panganiban said.

“This will hopefully pave the way for the country to get better terms for the additional 300,000 to 500,000 MT rice importation for this year,” he said. “This will help lower prices as it will further beef up our national inventory which, even without importation, is good to last for 52 to 57 days.”

Marcos recently met with DA officials and traders at Malacañang where they discussed recommendations to address issues on the country’s rice supply.

“The rice situation is manageable and stable. There is enough rice for the Philippines up to and after the El Niño next year,” he said during a meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council and Philippine Rice Stakeholders Movement at the Palace on Tuesday.

DA Undersecretary Merceditas Sombillo had said the government is eyeing to import 1.3 million metric tons (MMT) of the grain. The government, however, has yet to set the dates of importation, she said.

Sombillo said the projected ending stock for 2023 is 1.96 MMT, enough for 52 days. The ending stock projection based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority was projected at 2.12 MMT, which would last for 57 days, she added.

Palay harvest season is set to start September until November.

Prices going up

In Nueva Ecija, a farmers’ group confirmed that retail prices of rice are going up despite being considered as “Rice Granary of the Philippines.”

In a radio interview, Bongabon East Farmers and Fisheries Service Cooperative chairman Dan Alfaro said retail prices of rice ranged between P52 and P60 per kilo.

“Well-milled rice is sold at P52 per kilo, P55 and as high as P60 per kilo,” Alfaro said, noting that the farmgate price of palay in Bongabon ranged between P17 and P23 per kilo depending on the quality. He added that the farmers have no control on the retail price of rice after they sell their harvest to traders.

Federation of Free Farmers national manager Raul Montemayor said the spike in rice prices is comparable to the 1998 rice crisis, as he warned of a repeat of the 2018 rice crisis during the Duterte administration.

Based on latest DA monitoring in Metro Manila markets, retail price of local regular milled rice reached P49 per kilo; local well-milled rice, P52 per kilo; local premium rice, P56 per kilo and local special rice, P65 per kilo.

Meanwhile, imported well-milled rice is sold as high as P46 per kilo; imported premium rice, P52 per kilo and imported special rice, P65 per kilo.

Manipulation

Farmers’ group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) yesterday urged Congress to probe the possible manipulation in the farmgate price of palay after it reached as high as P36 per kilo.

KMP chairman Danilo Ramos cited reports where millers in Bulacan buy palay between P34 and P36 per kilo, a “record-high” price that caused the recent increase in rice prices.

“It is hard to believe that P34 per kilo is the prevailing price of palay when based on KMP’s monitoring of latest palay prices, the palay price in Malolos, Bulacan is at P20 per kilo, P21 to P22 per kilo in Isabela, P20 per kilo in Mindoro Occidental,” Ramos said.

He likewise blamed the implementation of Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Liberalization Law as the culprit behind the increasing rice prices, as he called on the Marcos administration to stop its importation policy amid the very volatile rice supply and price situation.

Imported rice arrives

Two million sacks of imported rice from Vietnam have arrived to augment the tight supply in the local market, according to rice traders at Golden City Business Park and Intercity Industrial Estate in Bocaue, Bulacan.

As the rice lean months peak this August, the rice traders – who do not want to be identified – said palay prices have shot up to P33 to P34.50 a kilo, from the average of P20 a kilo in March this year. The increase in palay prices translated to a higher cost of rice in the local market. — Bella Cariaso, Ramon Efren Lazaro

vuukle comment

IMPORTED

RICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SMC: NMIA not a reclamation project

SMC: NMIA not a reclamation project

12 hours ago
The New Manila International Airport project, set to be the country’s largest international airport with four runways,...
Headlines
fbtw
Convicted AFP comptroller ordered released from Bilibid

Convicted AFP comptroller ordered released from Bilibid

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
Retired Maj. Gen. Carlos Garcia, who was convicted for illegally amassing P303 million during his stint as military comptroller,...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't to bring home mother of teen mistakenly killed by cops

Gov't to bring home mother of teen mistakenly killed by cops

1 day ago
Rodaliza Baltazar sought repatriation assistance after learning her son Jemboy was killed by cops on August 2 in what the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOF chief: Luxury tax proposals now off the table

DOF chief: Luxury tax proposals now off the table

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Proposals to impose a luxury or wealth tax are off the table, according to Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, who says it...
Headlines
fbtw
Pump prices go up anew next week

Pump prices go up anew next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Another round of pump price hikes looms next week, with oil firms possibly implementing increases of more than P1 per liter...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Transport groups seek P2 hike in minimum fare

Transport groups seek P2 hike in minimum fare

By Romina Cabrera | 3 hours ago
ransport groups are asking for a P2 increase in minimum fare for jeepneys nationwide as fuel prices continue to increase...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Water cannons on Philippine Navy ship an act of war&rsquo;

‘Water cannons on Philippine Navy ship an act of war’

By Michael Punongbayan | 3 hours ago
Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner made this clear yesterday as the military prepares to resume deploying...
Headlines
fbtw
Global COVID-19 cases up 80% as new subvariant rises

Global COVID-19 cases up 80% as new subvariant rises

3 hours ago
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported worldwide rose by 80% in the last month, the World Health Organization...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri wants China infrastructure contractors blacklisted

Zubiri wants China infrastructure contractors blacklisted

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
In the face of China’s continued acts of intimidation in the West Philippine Sea, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with