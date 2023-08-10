^

Headlines

House to speed through budget deliberations, vows passage in 5 weeks

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 3:13pm
House to speed through budget deliberations, vows passage in 5 weeks
This Aug. 10, 2023 shows the House of Representatives Plenary Hall before the deliberation of the 2024 national budget.
PTV / Mela Lesmoras

 

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez has given the lower chamber a deadline of five weeks to pass the proposed P5.7 trillion national budget for 2024.

Budget deliberations at the committee level should also be done by the first week of September, according to the House leader.

"We will ensure that we can pass the 2024 general appropriations bill within just five weeks. Four weeks in committees, and one week in plenary,” Romualdez said in Filipino.

This means that the House is aiming to pass its version of the General Appropriations Bill — the government's national budget as legislated — before Congress adjourns sessions on September 30, after which, it will resume session on November 5.

This timeframe will give the Senate enough to scrutinize the proposed budget, Romualdez said.

“I am confident that the House of Representatives will be able to deliberate and pass the national budget on time and transmit the same to the Senate,” the House speaker said during his opening remarks on the first day of budget deliberations at the lower chamber.

The House appropriations committee led on Thursday the start of budget deliberations. Present at the hearing were representatives from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the National Economic and Development Authority, the Department of Finance and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

In a press release sent to media, Romualdez said that lawmakers will scrutinize the agencies’ proposal while adhering to the principle of transparency and “respect for minority.” 

The DBM transmitted the 2024 National Expenditure Program to the House earlier than usual this year ahead of the incoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30.

The proposed budget for 2024 is 9.5% bigger than the budget for 2023. It is also the first budget to be fully prepared under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. 

According to the DBM, the budget priorities for 2024 follow the 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda of the government as laid down in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, its comprehensive socio-economic roadmap following the pandemic’s effects on the country.

In its budget hearings, lawmakers can only reallocate funds as the ceiling for the budget is set at P5.7 trillion.

“We need to closely examine the budget proposals of every department and agency, and analyze every program, and activity and project to ensure that the resources are allocated and optimized on the right priorities that address the economic and social challenges of our beloved country,” Romualdez said.
“With utmost diligence, we will ensure that every centavo of the proposed P5.768 trillion budget will be judiciously spent,” he added. — with reports by The STAR / Delon Porcalla

vuukle comment

GOVERNMENT BUDGET

PHILIPPINES NATIONAL BUDGET
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines, US begin joint WPS patrols by yearend

Philippines, US begin joint WPS patrols by yearend

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Joint maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea between the Philippines and the United States are expected to begin by the...
Headlines
fbtw
P65,000 monthly pay proposed to make nurses stay

P65,000 monthly pay proposed to make nurses stay

By Mayen Jaymalin | 3 days ago
To encourage health care workers to stay and not leave for employment overseas, the labor group Federation of Free Workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Nani Perez, Escaler lose bid to dismiss forfeiture case

Nani Perez, Escaler lose bid to dismiss forfeiture case

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Former Arroyo administration justice secretary Hernani Perez and a businessman have lost their bids before the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos attending APEC meet in California

Marcos attending APEC meet in California

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, California in November, wherein...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR, DPWH study water impounding system vs floods

DENR, DPWH study water impounding system vs floods

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Department of Public Works and Highways are jointly studying the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. : No government deal to leave Ayungin

Marcos Jr. : No government deal to leave Ayungin

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Philippines never promised China that it would remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco cuts power rates this month

Meralco cuts power rates this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Rates of Manila Electric Co. are down for the second month this August as the generation charge, which accounts for more than...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: Boatmen control Binangonan port

PCG: Boatmen control Binangonan port

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
While the Philippine Coast Guard has admitted lapses in enforcement that led to the boat tragedy in the waters off Binangonan...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice supply can last even after El Ni&ntilde;o &ndash; Marcos Jr.

Rice supply can last even after El Niño – Marcos Jr.

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The Philippines has sufficient rice supply that can last even after the El Niño phenomenon next year, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with