^

Headlines

MRT-3 ready to take in passengers as EDSA bus carousel undergoes 5-day repair

James Relativo - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 5:39pm
MRT-3 ready to take in passengers as EDSA bus carousel undergoes 5-day repair
Commuters line up at the Main Avenue station of the EDSA bus carousel in Quezon City, July 18, 2022
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation and Manila Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 are ready to accommodate affected commuters as portions of the EDSA Bus Carousel are set for "emergency repairs" starting Friday night.

This comes after the Department of Public Works and Highways announced the closing of the said service from Balintawak to Buendia Ave. starting 10 p.m on Friday. Operations are set to resume by 5 a.m. of August 9.

"Motorists and commuters who will be affected by the one-time, big-time emergency repair are expected to take the trains to avoid the expected traffic build-up at EDSA," according to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority acting chairperson Don Artes on Friday.

"[Transportation Underseretary for Railways Cesar] Chavez assured that the MRT is ready for the anticipated influx."

The emergency repair is said to be due to the damages caused by previous typhoons and ongoing effectts of the monsoon rains within the National Capital Region.

The MMDA is set to implement a traffic management plan and deploy 650 traffic enforcers to manage the traffic flow along EDSA and guide motorists and commuters that will be affected.

Once completed, DPWH-NCR will immediately open the closed portions of the bus lane for the immediate use of the public.

Motorists are currently being advised by the MMDA to take alternate routes starting tonight to avoid inconvenience in connection to the said repairs.

Additional MRT-3 'when necessary'

Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino earlier today said that the train line had already completed its general overhaul of 72 light rail vehicles in November 2022, making 24 train sets available and operations.

"With 24 train sets available, we can deploy additional two or three more train sets when necessary to accommodate 450,000 to 500,000 ridership," said Aquino.

"Our trains are running at improved speeds of 60 kilometers per hour with headway (train intervals) of only four minutes."

With around 18 train sets running during peak hours, the MRT-3 has increased its ridership to 10 million monthly. This is a noticeable improvement from the 5 million last 2021 and 8 million in 2022.

The MRT-3's daily average ridership is currently from 375,000 to 400,000 daily.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

EDSA BUS CAROUSEL

MRT-3
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Hidden hate and lies: How &lsquo;covert&rsquo; political influencers ran the show of 2022 elections

Hidden hate and lies: How ‘covert’ political influencers ran the show of 2022 elections

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Content creators engaged in covert political campaigning during the 2022 elections were paid a premium for their unique ability...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

1 day ago
Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. has categorically declared the mandatory nature of the benefits granted to...
Headlines
fbtw
Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Aboitiz Group, the Cebu-based conglomerate currently led by Sabin Aboitiz, has partnered with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners...
Headlines
fbtw
Bodies of pilot, student recovered from Cessna plane crash site

Bodies of pilot, student recovered from Cessna plane crash site

6 hours ago
Apayao authorities have recovered the bodies of two passengers on board the two-seater Cessna plane that crashed while on...
Headlines
fbtw
P30 million yearly: BSP, finance chiefs highest paid government officials

P30 million yearly: BSP, finance chiefs highest paid government officials

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Executives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have dominated anew the Commission on Audit’s annual list of highest paid...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Public schools to open August 29

Public schools to open August 29

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Public elementary and high schools will start the next school year on Aug. 29, the Department of Education announced yes...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 200 corporate officers face tax evasion raps

Over 200 corporate officers face tax evasion raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Over 200 corporate officers of various companies are facing criminal complaints before the Department of Justice for alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has maintained that processes were observed involving the 318-hectare reclamation project of the Waterfront...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: More Pinoys went hungry in Q2

SWS: More Pinoys went hungry in Q2

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
More Filipinos have experienced involuntary hunger in the second quarter of the year, a recent survey conducted by Social...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate sets probe on severe flooding in Luzon

Senate sets probe on severe flooding in Luzon

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Senators Joel Villanueva and Imee Marcos have filed resolutions to investigate the national government’s failure in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with