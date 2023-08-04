65 Filipino educators bound for Japan teaching exchange program

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese Embassy announced that 64 assistant language teachers and one international relations coordinator have joined the annual Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) program this year.

Kazuhiko Koshikawa, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, one of the Japanese officials who started the JET program 30 years ago, expressed his gratitude and aspirations for the expansion of the initiative in the country.

"Japanese society is on its way in this direction, but it still has a long way to go. I invite you to be the catalyst for this change," Koshikawa said.

He added that Filipino JETs are reliable cultural ambassadors that bridge Japan to their home nations, and they have continually opened doors for closer ties between the two countries.

Prior to Japan visit, the participants underwent a series of activities aimed to prepare them for their duties in Japan.

On July 6, the Filipino exchange program delegates observed English classes and met with Filipino English teachers at Manila Japanese School in Taguig City for a fruitful exchange of views on teaching techniques and Japanese classroom practices.

The Japan Information and Culture Center, with the JET Alumni Association of the Philippines, also provided the participants with essential resource materials regarding Japanese society and culture, as well as a Nihongo Learning Session.

According to the Japanese Embassy, the number of JET participants has increased since it began welcoming Filipino applicants in 2014.

The current batch features a total of over 300 Filipino individuals, surpassing pre-pandemic figures by 11 participants from only 54 in 2019. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio