Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 2

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced class suspension on August 2, Wednesday, due to continuous rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat).

Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun), which enhanced the southwest monsoon, left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday afternoon.

Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:

Dagupan City - (all levels, public and private)

Calasiao, Pangasinan - (all levels, public and private)

Angeles City, Pampanga - (all levels, public and private; suspended until August 4)

Pampanga - (all levels, public and private; suspended until August 4)

Please refresh this page for updates.