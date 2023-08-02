Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 2
August 2, 2023 | 8:27am
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced class suspension on August 2, Wednesday, due to continuous rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat).
Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun), which enhanced the southwest monsoon, left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday afternoon.
Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:
- Dagupan City - (all levels, public and private)
- Calasiao, Pangasinan - (all levels, public and private)
- Angeles City, Pampanga - (all levels, public and private; suspended until August 4)
- Pampanga - (all levels, public and private; suspended until August 4)
Please refresh this page for updates.
