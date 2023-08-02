^

Headlines

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 2

Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 8:27am
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 2
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced class suspension on August 2, Wednesday, due to continuous rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat).

Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun), which enhanced the southwest monsoon, left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday afternoon. 

Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:

  • Dagupan City - (all levels, public and private)
  • Calasiao, Pangasinan - (all levels, public and private)
  • Angeles City, Pampanga - (all levels, public and private; suspended until August 4)
  • Pampanga - (all levels, public and private; suspended until August 4) 

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

vuukle comment

FALCON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes &mdash; PAGASA

Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes — PAGASA

1 day ago
“Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity at this time and likely to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist

'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist

15 hours ago
But the southwest monsoon enhanced by Falcon will still bring rain to the western portion of Luzon in the next three day...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'
play

'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'

2 days ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as areas hit hard by Egay (international name: Doksuri) last week were still...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs option of taking West Philippine Sea to UN Assembly

Senate OKs option of taking West Philippine Sea to UN Assembly

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Crossing party lines, senators adopted yesterday a strongly worded resolution condemning China’s incursions in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves brothers, 11 Degamo suspects tagged as terrorists

Teves brothers, 11 Degamo suspects tagged as terrorists

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and his armed supporters as terrorists...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA asec, 4 others suspended amid onion probe

DA asec, 4 others suspended amid onion probe

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires has ordered the preventive suspension pending investigation of five officials of the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Captain of capsized boat has no license&rsquo;

‘Captain of capsized boat has no license’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Donald Anain, the captain of motor banca Aya Express, does not have a valid Boat Captain 1 license, according to the Maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
Japanese lawmaker supports Philippines agriculture, infrastructure programs

Japanese lawmaker supports Philippines agriculture, infrastructure programs

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
A group of Japanese lawmakers has expressed support for the Philippines’ development programs and is pushing for a government-to-government...
Headlines
fbtw
Breast cancer 3rd&nbsp;&lsquo;most fatal type&rsquo; among Filipino women

Breast cancer 3rd ‘most fatal type’ among Filipino women

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The national government should be pro-active in detecting and preventing breast cancer, which is the third most fatal type...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with