Bulacan, Pampanga placed under state of calamity

Residents wade through a flooded portion of their house in Barangay Iba, Hagonoy, Bulacan yesterday. The province has been placed under a state of calamity after most of its 24 municipalities and cities experienced severe flooding due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Egay.

MANILA, Philippines — The provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga have been placed under a state of calamity due to massive flooding and damage caused by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoons Egay and Falcon.

The Bulacan Provincial Council passed Panlalawigang Kapasiyahan Blg. 579-T’2023 on Monday.

The Provincial Public Affairs Office said the calamity caused by Typhoon Egay enhanced by the southwest monsoon affected some 228,648

families from 171 barangays.

Also, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office noted that floodwaters affected 21,367 individuals or 5,631 families who were evacuated to different centers in the province.

The governor also called on members of the House of Representatives to prioritize the urgent and comprehensive solution to the decade-old problem of flooding in the province.

“This needs to be studied and given solution through a proper master plan. We hope our province can be supported after the flooding affected us. We cannot do it on our own,” the governor said.

As of Tuesday morning, 172 barangays in 16 towns and three cities in Bulacan are still affected by floods ranging from six inches to seven feet, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Villages affected by floods include those Calumpit (28 baranggays), Hagonoy (23), Bulakan (13), Balagtas (8), Guiguinto (8), Paombong (8), Angat (1), Pandi (2), Bocaue (10), Plaridel (1), Bustos (2), Obando (4), Marilao (4), San Rafael (5), San Ildefonso (5) and San Miguel (6). Also affected by floods are 25 baranggays in Malolos City, 13 in Meycauayan and five in Baliwag.

The province of Pampanga was also placed under a state of calamity.

In a regular session on Monday, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan unanimously approved Resolution No.8058, following the recommendation from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

Based on the reports submitted by the PDRRMC to the Provincial Board, a total of 232 villages in 15 local government units have been greatly affected by flooding due to continuous downpour.

It also stated that about 144,340 families or 512,722 individuals were affected, with 6,057 individuals temporarily housed in 112 evacuation facilities.

The flooding also rendered many roads and bridges in different municipalities impassable to light vehicles.

With the declaration of a state of calamity, the provincial government can now use its Quick Response Fund to augment the relief efforts of affected towns and cities.

In Benguet, members of the PDRRMC is asking the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Benguet to place the province under a state of calamity due to heavy damages and losses left by Egay.

PDRRMC Officer Abner Lawangen made the recommendation during a meeting attended by Gov. Melchor Diclas and Vice Gov. Ericson Felipe.

Earlier, Abra and Apayao provinces were also placed under a state of calamity.

According to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), some 113 cities and/or municipalities have been placed under state of calamity in at least six regions.

The death toll remains at 25 with at least 52 reported injuries, while the number of persons reported missing went down from 20 to 13.

In Zambales, at least 598 families were evacuated to various centers due to torrential rains brought about by Typhoon Falcon.

Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. said a portion of dikes has been destroyed and triggered landslides, damaging more than P18.5 million in rice and other agricultural products.

Ebdane urged residents to be extraordinarily alert as Falcon (international name Khanun), which was expected to further intensify, would enhance the southwest monsoon and further spawn heavy rainfall of from 100 to 200 millimeters. —Danessa Rivera, Jose Rodel Clapano Michael Punongbayan, Mayen Jaymalin, Neil Jayson Servallos, Mark Ernest Villeza, Pia Lee-Brago, Romina Cabrera, Janvic Mateo, Ric Sapnu