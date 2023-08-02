^

Headlines

Terror tag baseless, says Teves camp

Sheila Crisostomo, Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
August 2, 2023 | 12:00am
Terror tag baseless, says Teves camp
Ferdinand Topacio, lawyer for Teves, maintained that there is not enough evidence against his client as the key witnesses against him have recanted their testimonies.
STAR / File Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Describing the terror tag as baseless, the camp of suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. said yesterday the move by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) did not come as a surprise, as the government is bent on pinning the lawmaker for the murder of governor Roel Degamo.

Ferdinand Topacio, lawyer for Teves, maintained that there is not enough evidence against his client as the key witnesses against him have recanted their testimonies.

“Since Day One of the Degamo killing, the government has mobilized all the resources at its disposal – starting with immediately tagging Teves as the mastermind thereof without investigation, conducting illegal searches on his properties, laying siege to his powers and prerogatives as member of the House, embarking on a massive media campaign to discredit him and prejudice the minds of the public against him, among others – all in an obsessive attempt to blame him for a crime at the expense of his constitutional rights,” Topacio said in a statement.

Topacio accused the government of weaponizing the Anti-Terror Act by using it “for the purpose for which it was not designed.”

“It is a sad day for the rule of law in this country, and a shocking reminder that even under constitutional and republican regime, the return to a government of men and not of laws can always ensue, especially for those targeted for destruction by the present dispensation,” he added.

The lawyers of some of the suspects in the killing of Degamo, who were among those declared terrorists by the ATC, are in disbelief.

Russel Miraflor, lawyer for former soldiers Rogelio Antipolo Jr., Romel Pattaguan and Dahniel Lora, said his clients did not commit acts of terrorism.

Miraflor said they would seek legal remedies to reverse the ATC’s decision.

“We cannot believe that the group of Teves was designated as terrorists. The council’s move is part of persecution by the government against congressman Teves and those who are alleged to be acquainted to him,” Miraflor said in a statement.

Jord Valenton, counsel for Winrich Isturis, John Louie Ganyon and Eulogio Gonyon Jr., said the ATC’s decision was premature as the Department of Justice has yet to identify his clients as among the armed men allegedly responsible for the March 4 attack that killed Degamo and nine others.

Nigel Electona, a former Dumaguete City police officer who allegedly heads the company owned by the Teves family, was also declared terrorist by the ATC.

Electona was arrested in a raid on a sugar mill owned by Teves’ brother Pryde Henry in Santa Catalina town.

He was among the respondents in the multiple murder cases filed over the killings in Negros Oriental in 2019.

Electona’s lawyer Michael Mella said the designation of his client as a terrorist “has no factual and legal anchorage.” “This smacks of oppression, abuse of power and disregard of due process of law.”

Levito Baligod, lawyer for the families of the massacre victims, lauded the ATC’s decision.

vuukle comment

ATC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for August 1 due to 'Falcon'

Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for August 1 due to 'Falcon'

15 hours ago
Classes and government offices in several provinces remain suspended on Tuesday due to Typhoon Falcon.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine gov't tags Teves, 12 others as terrorists

Philippine gov't tags Teves, 12 others as terrorists

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
The move allows the Anti-Money Laundering Council to investigate and freeze the financial assets and properties of Teves—who...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'
play

'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'

1 day ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as areas hit hard by Egay (international name: Doksuri) last week were still...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' gains strength, accelerates over Philippine Sea

'Falcon' gains strength, accelerates over Philippine Sea

2 days ago
Falcon’s peak winds and gusts increased to 110 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 135 kph, respectively...
Headlines
fbtw
Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

2 days ago
Severe Tropical Storm Falcon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility tonight or tomorrow morning and may...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Breast cancer 3rd&nbsp;&lsquo;most fatal type&rsquo; among Filipino women

Breast cancer 3rd ‘most fatal type’ among Filipino women

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The national government should be pro-active in detecting and preventing breast cancer, which is the third most fatal type...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR pledges P120 million to OVP programs

PAGCOR pledges P120 million to OVP programs

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has pledged P120 million to socio-civic programs of the Office of the Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators grill DOF officials on ODA project delays

Senators grill DOF officials on ODA project delays

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Senators yesterday grilled officials of the Department of Finance regarding the delayed implementation of official development...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM to submit P5.7 trillion 2024 national budget to House

DBM to submit P5.7 trillion 2024 national budget to House

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The Department of Budget and Management will submit today the national government’s proposed P5.7-trillion national...
Headlines
fbtw
BOC donates 4,000 MT of seized sugar to DA

BOC donates 4,000 MT of seized sugar to DA

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs yesterday donated to the Department Agricultue 4,000 metric tons of refined sugar from Thailand that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with