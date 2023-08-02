Terror tag baseless, says Teves camp

Ferdinand Topacio, lawyer for Teves, maintained that there is not enough evidence against his client as the key witnesses against him have recanted their testimonies.

MANILA, Philippines — Describing the terror tag as baseless, the camp of suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. said yesterday the move by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) did not come as a surprise, as the government is bent on pinning the lawmaker for the murder of governor Roel Degamo.

Ferdinand Topacio, lawyer for Teves, maintained that there is not enough evidence against his client as the key witnesses against him have recanted their testimonies.

“Since Day One of the Degamo killing, the government has mobilized all the resources at its disposal – starting with immediately tagging Teves as the mastermind thereof without investigation, conducting illegal searches on his properties, laying siege to his powers and prerogatives as member of the House, embarking on a massive media campaign to discredit him and prejudice the minds of the public against him, among others – all in an obsessive attempt to blame him for a crime at the expense of his constitutional rights,” Topacio said in a statement.

Topacio accused the government of weaponizing the Anti-Terror Act by using it “for the purpose for which it was not designed.”

“It is a sad day for the rule of law in this country, and a shocking reminder that even under constitutional and republican regime, the return to a government of men and not of laws can always ensue, especially for those targeted for destruction by the present dispensation,” he added.

The lawyers of some of the suspects in the killing of Degamo, who were among those declared terrorists by the ATC, are in disbelief.

Russel Miraflor, lawyer for former soldiers Rogelio Antipolo Jr., Romel Pattaguan and Dahniel Lora, said his clients did not commit acts of terrorism.

Miraflor said they would seek legal remedies to reverse the ATC’s decision.

“We cannot believe that the group of Teves was designated as terrorists. The council’s move is part of persecution by the government against congressman Teves and those who are alleged to be acquainted to him,” Miraflor said in a statement.

Jord Valenton, counsel for Winrich Isturis, John Louie Ganyon and Eulogio Gonyon Jr., said the ATC’s decision was premature as the Department of Justice has yet to identify his clients as among the armed men allegedly responsible for the March 4 attack that killed Degamo and nine others.

Nigel Electona, a former Dumaguete City police officer who allegedly heads the company owned by the Teves family, was also declared terrorist by the ATC.

Electona was arrested in a raid on a sugar mill owned by Teves’ brother Pryde Henry in Santa Catalina town.

He was among the respondents in the multiple murder cases filed over the killings in Negros Oriental in 2019.

Electona’s lawyer Michael Mella said the designation of his client as a terrorist “has no factual and legal anchorage.” “This smacks of oppression, abuse of power and disregard of due process of law.”

Levito Baligod, lawyer for the families of the massacre victims, lauded the ATC’s decision.