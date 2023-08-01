^

Appeal for donations to Egay fund drive

The Philippine Star
August 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Appeal for donations to Egay fund drive
Children walk along a sea wall at Navotas in Metro Manila on July 26, 2023, as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon island.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — With the continuous rains and threats of even more flooding, families already overwhelmed by Typhoon Egay continue to take shelter in evacuation sites. Others have returned to find their homes destroyed or without adequate water or food.

The Philippine STAR’s humanitarian arm, Operation Damayan, is appealing for much-needed cash donations to help our affected countrymen, especially in calamity-hit areas of Northern Luzon, get back on their feet and rebuild their lives.

So far, donations to The Philippine STAR’s Operation Damayan for Egay relief have reached P142,000, broken down as follows: K.L. P37,000; LV-TGFHA P100,000; and Jemille Lim P5,000.

Donations to Damayan’s Egay relief fund may be sent via the following:

*Gcash (look for Payment Solution tab and search for Philstar Daily Inc.)

*Bank deposit to Philstar Daily Inc./ Operation Damayan Metrobank Savings Account No. 151-7-15152422-9 (email deposit slip to [email protected])

Interested parties may contact 0917-4695009 (Emie Cruz) or 8527-7777 local 2111.

TYPHOON EGAY
Philstar
