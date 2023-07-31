DA: Egay agriculture damage hits P1.53 billion

MANILA, Philippines — The damage of Typhoon Egay to the agriculture sector has reached P1.53 billion, affecting 99,272 farmers and fisherfolk in eight regions, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported yesterday.

In its latest bulletin, the DA said that at least 66.075 metric tons (MT) of produce were lost, covering 110,086 hectares of agricultural areas in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos region (Region 1), Cagayan Valley (Region 2), Central Luzon (Region 3), Calabarzon (Region 4), Mimaropa (Region 4-A), Western Visayas (Region 6) and Caraga (Region 13).

“The affected commodities include rice, corn, high value crops, livestock and poultry, and fisheries. Damage was also incurred in agricultural facilities and fishing paraphernalia,” the DA said.

According to the DA, the damage and losses were recorded for palay, amounting to P654.6 million or 17.705 MT covering at least 50,050 hectares.

Meanwhile, damage to corn plantations reached P652.2 million or 38.587 MT covering at least 58,585 hectares of land.

It added that for high value crops, the total damage reached P190.6 million covering at least 1,452 hectares; livestock and poultry, P12.1 million covering 9,143 heads.

On the other hand, at least P20.8 million worth of agricultural infrastructures were also destroyed by Typhoon Egay.

“These values are subject to validation. Additional damage and losses are expected in areas affected by the continuous rain and strong winds brought by Egay. Through its regional field offices, the department is assessing the impacts caused by Egay in the agriculture and fishery sector,” the DA added.

The DA gave assurance that it is continuously coordinating with local government units (LGUs) to ensure assistance to the affected farmers and fisherfolk.

It said that a total of 111,873 bags of rice seeds, 14,426 bags of corn seeds and 2,582 kilos of assorted vegetable seeds, drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry, and fingerlings to affected fisherfolk were distributed to CAR, regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, 6 and 13.

According to the DA, the affected farmers and fishers can avail themselves of the P25,000 loan under the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council.

It said that at least 500 million was allocated under the Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas.

Damage to Negros agricultural, livestock

The Provincial Disaster Management Program Division (PDMPD) reported yesterday that the damage to agricultural, livestock and fishery products in Negros Occidental, as a result of Typhoon Egay, is placed at P91.8 million.

Of the P91,819,666.22 damage, the agricultural sector sustained P45,118,398, while the fisheries sector suffered P46,098,418.11 in losses, and P602,830 losses for the livestock sector.

The PDMPD also reported 697 houses were either destroyed or partially damaged by continuing rains, with 28 families, composed of 102 persons, still staying in evacuation centers as of July 28.

MMDA sends team to CAR

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) dispatched a 20-man team to CAR to aid ongoing response operations in communities affected by Egay.

MMDA acting Chairman Don Artes announced that the contingent from the MMDA Public Safety Division departed for CAR on Saturday night.

Three teams will be sent to Kabayan, Abra, while one team will head to Benguet, the MMDA said in a statement.

The group will set up water purifiers in communities facing water supply issues. The solar-powered water purifier units that they will bring have the capacity to filter 180 gallons of water per hour.

They will also assist in road clearing operations in areas that experienced flooding and landslides.

The MMDA team is equipped with 50 units of water purifiers, chainsaws, rotary saws, generators, rechargeable lights and other necessary tools.

AFP still looking for terrorist groups

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said that troops being deployed to join humanitarian and relief activities to help residents and localities affected by the typhoon are still on the lookout for communist terrorist group attacks.

Brawner, in a radio interview on dzBB yesterday morning, said that the AFP has noted that rebel groups take advantage of such calamities and post-calamity activities of the AFP to stage armed attacks on government forces, and so have made sure to continue their anti-insurgency operations parallel to humanitarian operations conducted by the military.

“While we help in these so-called HADR or humanitarian assistance and disaster response, with all the core competencies of the Armed Forces… we ensure we still watch over the security of the state. Firstly, in terms of internal security, we continue our operations against communist terrorists… Sometimes it is really saddening because they even stage ambush attacks on our soldiers who help disaster victims or they seize relief goods meant for the disaster victims,” Brawner said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“There were instances when they attacked not only soldiers but policemen, and also civilians. That’s why when we have calamities, we remain on red alert,” he added.

US soldiers assist Philippine government personnel in offloading supplies at Laoag airport and deliver relief goods to those affected by Typhoon Egay. Photo courtesy of the US embassy

Marcos wants agriculture damage reports

President Marcos has ordered officials in all LGUs adversely affected by Egay (Doksuri) to submit a detailed report on the damage to agriculture so the national government can immediately address the particular needs of farmers in their jurisdictions.

Marcos, who is also agriculture secretary, made the directive during situation briefings he presided separately with governors in Regions 1, 2 and CAR on Saturday.

“We will provide as much as we can in terms of assistance, in terms of seedlings,” Marcos told local chief executives during a briefing in Cagayan Valley.

The President said they would determine the variety of rice that would be distributed to affected farmers in Northern Luzon that can withstand the rainy season.

Marcos presided over briefings in Bangued, Abra; Laoag City, Ilocos Norte and Tuguegarao, Cagayan. He also conducted aerial inspection of the affected areas in Abra and Ilocos Norte.

Based on initial report of the Department of Agriculture, the sector incurred approximately P1.243 billion in damage and losses in the three regions.

The figure is still expected to rise in the coming days as more LGUs submit their respective reports, the agency said.

Marcos said the government would also conduct an inventory of damaged public schools to ensure a smooth opening of classes in August.

Ferry victims’ families get support

Meanwhile, bereaved families of those killed in the Binangonan tragedy are getting assistance from the Department of Health (DOH).

According to DOH, mental health and psychological support as well as medical assistance shall be provided to the grieving families.

“The DOH is focused on sending our condolences to the families left behind and in sending the much-needed support to them,” the DOH-Calabarzon said in a statement.

The agency also expressed sadness over the death of health worker who was on her way to perform her duty when the tragedy struck.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of another fellow health worker, who risked her life in the performance of her duty,” DOH said.

The MB Aya Express capsized in Laguna Lake near Binangonan, Rizal while en route to Talim Island last Thursday, resulting in the death of at least 27 people. — Gilbert Bayoran, Mark Ernest Villeza, Rainier Allan Ronda, Helen Flores, Mayen Jaymalin