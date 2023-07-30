16 dead, over 1 million affected due to 'Egay', 'habagat'

Residents transport a motorcycle on a boat to avoid floodwaters left by torrential rains of Typhoon Doksuri in Calumpit, Bulacan province on July 29, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) and the southwest monsoon left at least 16 people dead and over one million affected after pummelling the country with strong winds and heavy rain, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Sunday.

Around 1,029,794 people from Luzon, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao were affected by the powerful cyclone and the enhanced southwest monsoon. Of those, over 30,000 people fled their homes.

The NDRRMC also reported the two weather disturbances left 20 people missing and 52 individuals injured.

The combined effects of Egay and the southwest monsoon also wreaked havoc in the agricultural sector. According to the NDRRMC, more than 105,000 farmers and fisherfolk were affected. Damage to crops and agriculture infrastructure reached at least P1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the initial damage to infrastructure was estimated at around P4.3 billion.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Saturday that people who were left homeless by Egay in Northern Luzon will receive housing repair assistance and emergency support. The government has so far provided P64 million in assistance to affected residents.

Egay is the fifth cyclone to hit the Philippines this year. Scientists have warned extreme weather events such as strong storms are being exacerbated by climate change.

A new cyclone, Severe Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Khanun) is threatening more floods and landslides as provinces pounded by Egay were still reeling from its impacts. Although Falcon will remain far from the Philippine landmass, it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rain.