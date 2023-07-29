Marcos extends aid to typhoon-hit communities in Abra, Ilocos Norte

President "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., accompanied by his sister Sen. Imee Marcos, is presiding over a situation briefing with local officials and different agencies from the Ilocos Region for updates regarding the aftermath of Egay on July 29, 2023.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. personally delivered relief supplies and cash assistance to families affected by Super Typhoon Egay in Bangued, Abra’s capital town on Saturday.

Marcos also extended cash assistance to various local government units, including the provincial governments of Abra, Benguet and Mt. Province, as well as all towns in Abra.

Sen. Imee Marcos, the president's sister and Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, were welcomed by Abra leaders led by Rep. Ching Bernos, her husband former Rep. JB Bernos now La Paz town mayor, who is also the national president of the League of Mayors of the Philippines (LMP), Abra Gov. Dominic Valera and his daughter Vice Gov. Joy Bernos and Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo.

Around 600 residents of Barangay Sta. Rosa in Bangued also received Family Food Packs from the DSWD.

On Thursday, Abra was placed by the provincial board under a state of calamity due to the devastation brought by Egay.

In the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) resolution, local legislators cited the occurrence of massive displacements of villagers due to the impact of strong winds and torrential rains. Egay wreaked havoc on agricultural crops and livestock, resulting in severe damages.

Various infrastructures, government buildings and facilities were also heavily damaged, the Abra SP said, while the Abra Electric Cooperative reported power outages in the entire province as electric posts, wires and facilities were toppled.

With the declaration of the state of calamity in the province, necessary measures will be undertaken to facilitate the rescue, recovery, relief, rehabilitation and return to productive livelihood of residents in Abra, it added.

Marcos then proceeded to his home province in Ilocos Norte to oversee government relief operations and get updates from the ground on the current situation in the province.

The province of Ilocos Norte was also placed under a state of emergency due to Egay.