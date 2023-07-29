^

Headlines

Marcos extends aid to typhoon-hit communities in Abra, Ilocos Norte

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 4:20pm
Marcos extends aid to typhoon-hit communities in Abra, Ilocos Norte
President "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., accompanied by his sister Sen. Imee Marcos, is presiding over a situation briefing with local officials and different agencies from the Ilocos Region for updates regarding the aftermath of Egay on July 29, 2023.
RTVM

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. personally delivered relief supplies and cash assistance to families affected by Super Typhoon Egay in Bangued, Abra’s capital town on Saturday. 

Marcos also extended cash assistance to various local government units, including the provincial governments of Abra, Benguet and Mt. Province, as well as all towns in Abra.

Sen. Imee Marcos, the president's sister and Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, were welcomed by Abra leaders led by Rep. Ching Bernos, her husband former Rep. JB Bernos now La Paz town mayor, who is also the national president of the League of Mayors of the Philippines (LMP), Abra Gov. Dominic Valera and his daughter Vice Gov. Joy Bernos and Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo.

Around 600 residents of Barangay Sta. Rosa in Bangued also received Family Food Packs from the DSWD.

On Thursday, Abra was placed by the provincial board under a state of calamity due to the devastation brought by Egay.

In the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) resolution, local legislators cited the occurrence of massive displacements of villagers due to the impact of strong winds and torrential rains. Egay wreaked havoc on agricultural crops and livestock, resulting in severe damages.

Various infrastructures, government buildings and facilities were also heavily damaged, the Abra SP said, while the Abra Electric Cooperative reported power outages in the entire province as electric posts, wires and facilities were toppled.

With the declaration of the state of calamity in the province, necessary measures will be undertaken to facilitate the rescue, recovery, relief, rehabilitation and return to productive livelihood of residents in Abra, it added.

Marcos then proceeded to his home province in Ilocos Norte to oversee government relief operations and get updates from the ground on the current situation in the province. 

The province of Ilocos Norte was also placed under a state of emergency due to Egay.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

EGAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Falcon

LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Falcon

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Falcon," the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams &mdash; senator

SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams — senator

1 day ago
Putting registered SIM cards on sale is “most likely” linked to scams and other crimes, a senator said on Th...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday urged law enforcers to pursue and file charges against mobile phone scammers after the SIM card...
Headlines
fbtw
More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline &mdash; DICT

More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline — DICT

4 days ago
More than 105 million or more than 60% of the total number of active SIMs in the country are now registered with the government,...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT on target as SIM shutdown begins

DICT on target as SIM shutdown begins

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
More than 105 million Filipinos have registered their SIM cards before the July 25 deadline, according to the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Egay' leaves 14 dead as infra damages balloon to over P1.2 billion &mdash; NDRRMC

'Egay' leaves 14 dead as infra damages balloon to over P1.2 billion — NDRRMC

By James Relativo | 5 hours ago
More casualties have been recorded by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council due to the past Super Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' maintains strength, to intensify habagat and monsoon rains

'Falcon' maintains strength, to intensify habagat and monsoon rains

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
Tropical Storm Falcon decelerated on Saturday as it continues to move westward over the Philippine Sea, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: COVID-19 cases must continue to isolate

DOH: COVID-19 cases must continue to isolate

By Rhodina Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Despite the lifting of the state of public health emergency in the country, the Department of Health has recommended that...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with