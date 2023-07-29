^

84 percent of Pinoys back more teeth vs graft

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
July 29, 2023 | 9:45am
Passengers remain stranded at the Manila North Port due to #EgayPH on July 26, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Most Filipinos believe that the power of national agencies, laws and other mechanisms to fight corruption should be strengthened.

A commissioned survey conducted by Pulse Asia on June 19 to 23 found 84 percent of the respondents voicing support for further strengthening of policies and efforts to curb corruption.

Only three percent said there is no need for these to be strengthened, while 13 percent said they could not say if they agree or disagree.

The results of the survey, commissioned by international think tank Stratbase ADR Institute, were presented by Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes during a virtual forum yesterday.

Stratbase also commissioned Pulse Asia to ask the respondents what they think are the effects of corruption on the public.

Some 67 percent cited loss of trust in government services and public officials, while 47 percent said it normalizes attitude towards corrupt practices.

Forty-four percent said corruption results in inefficient delivery, 42 percent said it leads to abuse and intimidation by members of the government and 40 percent said it results in less public funds devoted to addressing social issues such as poverty, health care and employment.

Other effects of corruption were less combative business environment (31 percent), substandard infrastructure (12 percent) and less money due to bribes (10 percent).

The total exceeded 100 percent because the respondents were allowed to choose up to three answers.

The respondents were also asked to identify one benefit of controlling corruption, with a plurality of 40 percent saying it would lead to economic recovery and development.

Some 23 percent said it would improve the plight of ordinary citizens, while 14 percent said it would lead to good law enforcement.

Others said controlling corruption would result in good governance (11 percent), efficient and effective delivery of public services (six percent), effective utilization of government resources (three percent) and further improve democracy (three percent).

Holmes said fighting graft and corruption has always been among the most urgent national concerns of Filipino.

In the June survey, some 25 percent of the respondents identified it as among their top three concerns, after controlling inflation (63 percent), increasing the pay of workers (44 percent), creating more jobs (31 percent) and reducing poverty (30 percent).

