^

Headlines

DOH: COVID-19 cases must continue to isolate

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
July 29, 2023 | 10:15am
DOH: COVID-19 cases must continue to isolate
Pedestrians brave the strong winds and rains brought by super typhoon #EgayPH in Baguio City on July 25, 2023.
Photos by Andy Zapata Jr. / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the lifting of the state of public health emergency in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) has recommended that COVID-positive cases continue to isolate and undergo quarantine.

Under a DOH circular signed by Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, confirmed COVID-19 cases with moderate to severe symptoms as well as belonging to the immunocompromised category will still need to “isolate for at least 10 days from onset of signs and symptoms following advice of the attending physician, including whether to be admitted in a health care facility.”

They were also advised to wear a well-fitted face mask for 10 days.

For severe cases and immunocompromised patients, the DOH said they can discontinue isolation only upon the advice of their health care provider.

Confirmed COVID-19 positive cases with mild symptoms or individuals with acute respiratory symptoms and asymptomatic cases are advised to “home isolate for five days or until fever-free for at least 24 hours without using antipyretics such as paracetamol, and with improvement of respiratory symptoms, whichever is earlier.” They should also wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days.

For asymptomatic close contacts who were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual, Herbosa said there is no need to quarantine but they should wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) urged Herbosa to make good his promise of expediting the release of the unpaid COVID-19 allowances of health workers.

Under Republic Act No. 11712, health care workers (HCWs) are entitled to a monthly health emergency allowance (HEA) equivalent to P3,000 for those working in low-risk areas, P6,000 for those in moderate-risk areas and P9,000 for medical frontliners in high-risk places.

HCWs are supposed to receive these benefits for the duration of the state of calamity attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

vuukle comment

COVID-19

DOH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams &mdash; senator

SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams — senator

1 day ago
Putting registered SIM cards on sale is “most likely” linked to scams and other crimes, a senator said on Th...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday urged law enforcers to pursue and file charges against mobile phone scammers after the SIM card...
Headlines
fbtw
More rains seen as Falcon approaches

More rains seen as Falcon approaches

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Falcon is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility between tonight and tomorrow morning and...
Headlines
fbtw
Muntinlupa court junks DOJ's appeal to reopen De Lima's 2nd drug case

Muntinlupa court junks DOJ's appeal to reopen De Lima's 2nd drug case

18 hours ago
A Muntinlupa court has junked the prosecution's bid to reverse the acquittal of former Sen. Leila De Lima from one of her...
Headlines
fbtw
More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline &mdash; DICT

More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline — DICT

3 days ago
More than 105 million or more than 60% of the total number of active SIMs in the country are now registered with the government,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos: Business sector most aggressive agency of change

President Marcos: Business sector most aggressive agency of change

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos described the business sector as the “most aggressive agent of change” as he called for partnerships...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought on proposed Landbank, DBP merger

Senate probe sought on proposed Landbank, DBP merger

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Senate should conduct an inquiry into the proposed merger between the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development...
Headlines
fbtw
Hefty oil price hike seen next week

Hefty oil price hike seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Hefty increases in pump prices await motorists next week, with diesel and kerosene prices expected to rise for a fourth consecutive...
Headlines
fbtw
Court junks appeal to reverse De Lima acquittal

Court junks appeal to reverse De Lima acquittal

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
A Muntinlupa court has junked an appeal by state prosecutors to reverse the acquittal last May of former senator Leila de...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with