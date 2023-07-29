DOH: COVID-19 cases must continue to isolate

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the lifting of the state of public health emergency in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) has recommended that COVID-positive cases continue to isolate and undergo quarantine.

Under a DOH circular signed by Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, confirmed COVID-19 cases with moderate to severe symptoms as well as belonging to the immunocompromised category will still need to “isolate for at least 10 days from onset of signs and symptoms following advice of the attending physician, including whether to be admitted in a health care facility.”

They were also advised to wear a well-fitted face mask for 10 days.

For severe cases and immunocompromised patients, the DOH said they can discontinue isolation only upon the advice of their health care provider.

Confirmed COVID-19 positive cases with mild symptoms or individuals with acute respiratory symptoms and asymptomatic cases are advised to “home isolate for five days or until fever-free for at least 24 hours without using antipyretics such as paracetamol, and with improvement of respiratory symptoms, whichever is earlier.” They should also wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days.

For asymptomatic close contacts who were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual, Herbosa said there is no need to quarantine but they should wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) urged Herbosa to make good his promise of expediting the release of the unpaid COVID-19 allowances of health workers.

Under Republic Act No. 11712, health care workers (HCWs) are entitled to a monthly health emergency allowance (HEA) equivalent to P3,000 for those working in low-risk areas, P6,000 for those in moderate-risk areas and P9,000 for medical frontliners in high-risk places.

HCWs are supposed to receive these benefits for the duration of the state of calamity attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.