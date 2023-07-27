^

Headlines

LIST: Canceled flights for July 27 due to bad weather

Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 11:15am
LIST: Canceled flights for July 27 due to bad weather
The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that a flight is canceled due to bad weather at its destination.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Airport authorities announced the cancellation of select flights scheduled for Thursday in response to the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

PAGASA reported on Thursday that Typhoon Egay has exited the Philippine area of responsibility but the cyclone will continue to bring heavy rain and strong wind in several areas in the country, especially in northern Luzon.

As of 11 a.m., the following flights have been canceled:

PAL Express

Manila-Basco-Manila

  • 2P 2932/2933

Manila-Laoag-Manila

  • 2P 2196/2197
  • 2P 2198/2199

Cebu Pacific

Manila-Laoag-Manila

  • 5J 404/405

Cebgo

Manila-Masbate-Manila

  • DG 6177/6178

 

Please refresh for updates.

vuukle comment

EGAY

FLIGHT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Typhoon Egay

LIVE updates: Typhoon Egay

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Egay," the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Headlines
fbtw
Existing historical evidence from the Iranun reveals West Philippine Sea part of Philippines

Existing historical evidence from the Iranun reveals West Philippine Sea part of Philippines

19 hours ago
Filipino historian Nasser Sharief revealed the existing historical evidence illustrating the Philippines' jurisdiction...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Egay makes landfall in Aparri, Cagayan

Typhoon Egay makes landfall in Aparri, Cagayan

1 day ago
Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) made its landfall over Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan before dawn on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
School opening: Last week of August eyed &nbsp;

School opening: Last week of August eyed  

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Education is considering the last week of August as the opening of the next school year in public elementary...
Headlines
fbtw
2 dead, over 180,000 displaced as Egay pounds Philippines

2 dead, over 180,000 displaced as Egay pounds Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Super Typhoon Egay roared across Northern Luzon and other parts of the country yesterday, leaving at least two dead and several...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, Malaysia to boost ties in agriculture, digital economy &nbsp;

Philippines, Malaysia to boost ties in agriculture, digital economy  

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Philippines and Malaysia agreed yesterday to convene joint meetings in October to increase collaboration in various areas...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP seeks Palace clarification on resignation of 18 officials

PNP seeks Palace clarification on resignation of 18 officials

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is unsure whether it should remove from posts or from the organization 18 police officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Impersonator Willie Nepomuceno, 75

Impersonator Willie Nepomuceno, 75

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Impersonator and satirist Willie Nepomuceno has passed away at the age of 75, his family announced yesterday in a Facebook...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec denies rigging 2022 elections

Comelec denies rigging 2022 elections

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday disputed the allegations of former information and technology secretary Eliseo Rio that...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. hails Pinay footballers over victory vs New Zealand

Marcos Jr. hails Pinay footballers over victory vs New Zealand

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos lauded members of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team for their historic victory over co-host...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with