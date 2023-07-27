LIST: Canceled flights for July 27 due to bad weather

The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that a flight is canceled due to bad weather at its destination.

MANILA, Philippines — Airport authorities announced the cancellation of select flights scheduled for Thursday in response to the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

PAGASA reported on Thursday that Typhoon Egay has exited the Philippine area of responsibility but the cyclone will continue to bring heavy rain and strong wind in several areas in the country, especially in northern Luzon.

As of 11 a.m., the following flights have been canceled:

PAL Express

Manila-Basco-Manila

2P 2932/2933

Manila-Laoag-Manila

2P 2196/2197

2P 2198/2199

Cebu Pacific

Manila-Laoag-Manila

5J 404/405

Cebgo

Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6177/6178

Please refresh for updates.