LIST: Canceled flights for July 27 due to bad weather
MANILA, Philippines — Airport authorities announced the cancellation of select flights scheduled for Thursday in response to the prevailing inclement weather conditions.
PAGASA reported on Thursday that Typhoon Egay has exited the Philippine area of responsibility but the cyclone will continue to bring heavy rain and strong wind in several areas in the country, especially in northern Luzon.
As of 11 a.m., the following flights have been canceled:
PAL Express
Manila-Basco-Manila
- 2P 2932/2933
Manila-Laoag-Manila
- 2P 2196/2197
- 2P 2198/2199
Cebu Pacific
Manila-Laoag-Manila
- 5J 404/405
Cebgo
Manila-Masbate-Manila
- DG 6177/6178
Please refresh for updates.
- Latest
- Trending