Five dead as 'Egay' ravages northern Philippines

Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 1:02pm
Five dead as 'Egay' ravages northern Philippines
This handout photograph taken and released by the Baguio City Police - Public Information Office on July 26, 2023, shows a personnel at a site hit by Typhoon Dokshuri in Baguio City at Luzon island.
Baguio City Police Public Information Office / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — At least five people were killed and over 26,000 were displaced after Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) lashed the northern Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Thursday. 

Egay reportedly left four people from the Cordillera Administrative Region and one person from Calabarzon dead. Meanwhile, two people from Western Visayas were reportedly injured. 

Egay battered northern Luzon with violent winds and heavy rain, toppling trees, and triggering floods and landslides. 

The NDRRMC also said that more than 328,000 people from Luzon, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao were affected by the powerful cyclone and the enhanced southwest monsoon. Of those, nearly 20,000 people fled their homes. 

The initial cost of damage to infrastructure was estimated at around P1.7 million.

The province of Ilocos Norte was placed under a state of emergency due to Egay. The declaration of a state of calamity allows the provincial government to use quick response funds and control prices of basic goods.

The government has so far provided P10.29 million in assistance to affected residents.

Egay is the fifth cyclone to hit the Philippines this year. Scientists have warned that cyclones are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change.

Egay was categorized a super typhoon on Tuesday, but it  weakened slightly on Wednesday. Egay may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning or afternoon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

EGAY

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
