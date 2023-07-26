^

Headlines

Fewer Filipino children engaged in hazardous work in 2022 – PSA data

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 3:05pm
Fewer Filipino children engaged in hazardous work in 2022 â€“ PSA data
File photo of Filipino children in a slum area.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The number of child laborers in the country has decreased to around 800,000 in 2022, down from 900,000 in the previous year, based on estimates by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Child laborers are working children engaged in hazardous work. Based on the labor and employment department's definition of the terms, children aged 15 to 17 years old who work more than 40 hours and children below 15 years of age who work more than 20 hours are considered child laborers.

While there was a decrease in the number of child laborers in the country in 2022, this was still higher than the reported number in 2020, which was around 597,000, according to the government statistics body.

At least 56% or more than half of all working children in the country were found to be engaged in hazardous work in 2022 — lower than the proportion reported in 2021 and 2020, which is 68%.

Boys constitute the majority of working children involved in child labor, according to PSA data. At least 66% of the total number of child laborers are boys while 34% are girls.

Agriculture continues to be the sector where most child laborers can be found at 69%. The services sector followed with a share of 26% while the industry sector accounted for 5% percent of child laborers.

Rise in number of working children 

In total, the proportion of working children in the country rose to 4.7% in 2022 compared to the previous year's 4.3%. 

According to PSA's criteria, children are considered working if they spend at least one hour per week engaged in a family business or any job, irrespective of pay. 

In 2022, the services sector employed the highest percentage of working children at 49.5%, followed by the agriculture sector with 43.2%, and the industry sector with the lowest share at 7.3%.

According to the International Labor Organization, there is a notable difference between child labor and child work. 

Children engaged in labor are involved in work that is "too heavy for the child's age and capabilities," takes time away from their schooling, and is usually not supervised by responsible adults.

Child work, meanwhile, is work that is "appropriate to child's age and mental capabilities," does not pose a hazard on the child's wellbeing or capacity to attend school and is conducted in an environment with responsible and caring adults.

vuukle comment

CHILD LABOR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Typhoon Egay

LIVE updates: Typhoon Egay

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Egay," the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Egay makes landfall in Aparri, Cagayan

Typhoon Egay makes landfall in Aparri, Cagayan

8 hours ago
Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) made its landfall over Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan before dawn on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 5 remains in part of Babuyan Islands as 'Egay' threatens northern Luzon

Signal No. 5 remains in part of Babuyan Islands as 'Egay' threatens northern Luzon

21 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA reported Tuesday afternoon that Super Typhoon Egay has maintained its strength while posing an...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class, gov&rsquo;t work suspensions for July 26 due to &lsquo;Egay'

Walang pasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions for July 26 due to ‘Egay'

3 hours ago
Several local government units (LGU) announced a suspension of classes and work on Wednesday, July 26, due to the inclement...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 4 still up in some northern Luzon areas due to 'Egay'

Signal No. 4 still up in some northern Luzon areas due to 'Egay'

6 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 remains hoisted in several areas in northern Luzon as Typhoon Egay wobbles over the waters near...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos seeks to revitalize ties with Malaysia

Marcos seeks to revitalize ties with Malaysia

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos left for Malaysia yesterday for a three-day state visit that seeks to revitalize the Philippines’ ties...
Headlines
fbtw
Evacuations ordered ahead of super typhoon

Evacuations ordered ahead of super typhoon

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Super Typhoon Egay swept toward northern Philippines yesterday, triggering evacuation orders for coastal communities...
Headlines
fbtw
Love the Filipinas

Love the Filipinas

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Special delivery from the Philippines to the world.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with