LIST: Canceled flights for July 26 due to typhoon 'Egay'

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights have been grounded on Wednesday, July 26 due to the severe weather condition brought on by super typhoon Egay (International name: Doksuri), the Manila International Airport Authority announced.

The airline authority listed several affected domestic flights of Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Airlines and CebGo.

According to the state weather bureau's 2 p.m. weather bulletin, Egay continues to strengthen while moving northwestward toward the south of Taiwan and southeastern China.

The Southwest Monsoon intensified by Egay will continue to bring occasional monsoon rains over the western parts of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas for the next three days.

As of 11 a.m., the following flights have been canceled:

Philippine Airlines

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR 2230/2231 Cebu-Baguio-Cebu

Cebu Pacific Airlines

5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila

5J 404/405: Manila – Laoag – Manila

DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

DG 6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila

5J 504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

—Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio