LIST: Canceled flights for July 26 due to typhoon 'Egay'

Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 2:32pm
MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights have been grounded on Wednesday, July 26 due to the severe weather condition brought on by super typhoon Egay (International name: Doksuri), the Manila International Airport Authority announced.

The airline authority listed several affected domestic flights of Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Airlines and CebGo.

According to the state weather bureau's 2 p.m. weather bulletin, Egay continues to strengthen while moving northwestward toward the south of Taiwan and southeastern China.

The Southwest Monsoon intensified by Egay will continue to bring occasional monsoon rains over the western parts of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas for the next three days.

As of 11 a.m., the following flights have been canceled:

Philippine Airlines

  • PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
  • PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila
  • PR 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila
  • PR 2230/2231 Cebu-Baguio-Cebu

Cebu Pacific Airlines

  • 5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila
  • 5J 404/405: Manila – Laoag – Manila
  • DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila
  • DG 6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila
  • 5J 504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
  • 5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

—Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio

