Lawmakers express support for Marcos 2nd SONA

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on July 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Several senators are supportive of President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address (SONA), as they welcomed the Chief Executive’s pronouncements on various topics including integrating pro-environment policies, economic gains, increased employment rate, the Maharlika Investment Fund, the Build Better More infrastructure program and the comprehensive strategy for combating inflation.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri commended President Marcos’ second SONA, particularly on the easing of inflation, water resources management, infrastructure and job creation.

“I believe that he gave a very comprehensive assessment of his first year in office and a concrete roadmap for the future,” said Zubiri. “The biggest win is in how the administration dealt with inflation, driving it down from a high of 8.7 percent in January to just 5.4 percent in June, with 2024 likely seeing an even steeper drop to just 2.9 percent.

“Overall, I feel that the President has a full grasp of the true state of the nation, and he is on track and focused on his priorities. The country is in good hands. With that, our people can expect better days ahead,” he said.

But Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Koko Pimentel III questioned the lack of details on the 95 percent employment of Filipinos, which he said should be explained by the government agencies involved. Pimentel likewise noted that the President did not mention the wage increase for ordinary workers.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada agreed that the employment rate improved, but noted that “I don’t think it is that high. I still don’t want to comment as I need to see the data.”

Sen. Grace Poe said that although the water resources department is also not included in the priority legislation, the Senate will make it a priority. She also commended the President for mentionung the review of the contracts of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said the President’s instructions are clear, particularly the fight against smugglers and other directions of the government.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda welcomed the President’s call to integrate climate change into the Philippines’ policymaking. “I want to express my appreciation for his recognition of climate change as a pressing priority,” Legarda said.

Sen. Mark Villar said that “overall, President Marcos’ SONA was very good. The President was able to touch base on all the pressing issues in the country. Economic gains, increased employment rate, Maharlika Investment Fund and Build Better More were among the highlights for me.”

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said he fully supports the President’s focused and comprehensive strategy for combating inflation. “The President recognized that inflation has been a major problem affecting the lives of our people and he has taken appropriate steps to address the issue,” he added.

In Congress, lawmakers yesterday described President Marcos’ SONA speech as a no-frills address and a compilation of what and how much work needs to be done on the “hard work ahead” for the next five years.

“It was a speech designed not to get us excited, like the ones that will make us jump to our feet, but to get us thinking for a long time on the hard work ahead. Overall, it was a good accounting of the state of the nation,” House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto said.

Meanwhile, Reps. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. and LRay Villafuerte were very glad about the Chief Executive’s straightforward SONA, where he was not seeking affirmation from the crowd at Batasan.

Opposition Rep. Bernadette Herrera of party-list Bagong Henerasyon was grateful for the President’s pledge to create a Department of Water that will focus on preserving the precious resource.

Support

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual described the President’s SONA as “very comprehensive.” “And most important, it covered agriculture, developing it.” he said in English and Filipino over SMNI.

For her part, Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said the DTI has presented a three-year food logistics action agenda to the country’s economic team. The DTI intends to adopt a supply chain control tower approach to manage the country’s food logistics challenges.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) yesterday expressed gratitude to President Marcos for mentioning the passage of the Immigration Modernization Act as one of his priority bills in his second SONA.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos has committed to supporting the Kadiwa program as he urged local chief executives to establish local Kadiwa centers in their barangays.

The Department of Education (DepEd) welcomed President Marcos’ support for its MATATAG agenda to address perennial challenges in country’s basic education system. According to DepEd, Marcos’ support for the MATATAG agenda demonstrated “his dedication to improve the lives of every Filipino.”

A number of business groups have also taken notice of Marcos’ SONA, praising its coverage of various important topics.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president George Barcelon described the SONA as substantive. “He covered a lot of areas,” he told The Star in a phone interview. — Evelyn Macairan, Delon Porcalla, Romina Cabrera, Janvic Mateo