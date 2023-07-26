1,671 new COVID-19 cases recorded last week

MANILA, Philippines — There were 1,671 new COVID-19 cases logged on July 17-23, according to the Department of Health (DOH)’s latest case bulletin released yesterday.

There were 35 patients in severe and critical condition, while 32 deaths were verified in the past week.

The daily average number of new COVID-19 cases is 239, which is 14 percent lower than cases recorded on July 10-16.

On July 23, the DOH recorded 315 severe and critical COVID-19 patients who sought admission to hospitals.

Out of the 1,889 intensive care unit beds intended for COVID-19 patients, 211 or 11.2 percent were occupied.

As of March 19, more than 78 million Filipinos have been vaccinated and 23 million received their booster shots.

“Continued awareness and adherence to recommended health protocols are paramount to safeguarding ourselves and our communities from any potential health risks,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa told the public.

Herbosa advised senior citizens and those with comorbidities to wear face masks.