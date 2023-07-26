^

Headlines

Philippines thanks Japan for support in space program

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
July 26, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippines thanks Japan for support in space program
Ambassador Mylene Garcia-Albano met with JAXA officials led by their president, Hiroshi Yamakawa, during the launch into space last July 19 of satellites Maya-5 and Maya-6.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines thanked the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Japanese government for their contribution in developing the Philippines’ aerospace program.

Ambassador Mylene Garcia-Albano met with JAXA officials led by their president, Hiroshi Yamakawa, during the launch into space last July 19 of satellites Maya-5 and Maya-6.

The satellites were the second set of CubeSats and the latest series of nano satellites built in a university and funded under the STAMINA4Space program of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

This is the sixth successful launch to orbit of the satellites, which were built through a collaboration between the Philippines and Japan.

Before the launch at the Tsukuba Space Center, JAXA officials briefed Albano about their international and regional initiatives, including its bilateral space cooperation with the Philippines.

Albano looked forward to further advancing the space cooperation between the Philippines and Japan, including developing a pool of Filipino scientists and engineers with space-related capabilities.

JAXA also gave a tour of its Space Dome, where test models of various satellites, rocket engines used in firing tests and a full-scale model of the Japanese experiment module (JEM) “Kibo,” are displayed.

From JAXA’s Mission Control Room, Albano – along with officials of the Philippine embassy in Tokyo and JAXA officials – witnessed in real-time the launch into orbit of Maya-5 and Maya-6 from JEM-Kibo of the International Space Station (ISS).

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. provided the Go/No Go Call virtually while National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut Warren Hoburg sent a congratulatory message from the ISS.

The deployment was hosted by JAXA astronaut Norishige Kanai.

The development of the CubeSats, each weighing approximately 1.15 kilograms, is part of the course requirement of the UP Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute’s nano satellite engineering track.

vuukle comment

JAPAN

JAXA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Egay

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Egay

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Egay," the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 4 up in northeastern part of Cagayan due to Super Typhoon Egay
play

Signal No. 4 up in northeastern part of Cagayan due to Super Typhoon Egay

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
Significant to severe threats to life and property are expected in areas under Wind Signal No. 4.
Headlines
fbtw
Babuyan's Camiguin Island under Signal No. 5 as 'Egay' moves closer

Babuyan's Camiguin Island under Signal No. 5 as 'Egay' moves closer

9 hours ago
Egay was moving closer to the northern tip of the Philippines, with the center of its eye last seen 230 kilometers east northeast...
Headlines
fbtw
'Egay' intensifies into super typhoon

'Egay' intensifies into super typhoon

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
Super Typhoon Egay is packing peak winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph. 
Headlines
fbtw
Wind signals raised in Luzon, Visayas areas

Wind signals raised in Luzon, Visayas areas

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday placed several areas in Luzon and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bersamin: Marcos leaving wage hike up to Congress

Bersamin: Marcos leaving wage hike up to Congress

By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to Congress to decide on bills seeking to raise the wages of workers nationwide, an issue...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines-Taiwan security tieup not possible &ndash; DND chief

Philippines-Taiwan security tieup not possible – DND chief

By Michael Punongbayan | 52 minutes ago
Not wanting to meddle in the internal affairs of China, the Philippines will never enter into any security cooperation agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers express support for Marcos 2nd SONA

Lawmakers express support for Marcos 2nd SONA

By Catherine Talavera | 52 minutes ago
Several senators are supportive of President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address, as they welcomed the Chief Executive’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos accepts resignation of 18 PNP officials over drugs

Marcos accepts resignation of 18 PNP officials over drugs

By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
President Marcos has accepted the resignation of 18 ranking police officials tagged in the illegal drug trade as part of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Fisher group rejects amendment of Fisheries Code

Fisher group rejects amendment of Fisheries Code

By Danessa Rivera | 52 minutes ago
Fishers are rejecting the call of President Marcos to amend the Fisheries Code, saying this will only favor commercial f...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with