LIST: Canceled flights for July 25 due to 'Egay'

Image by Jason Leung via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines —The Manila International Airport Authority advised the public of flight cancelation for Tuesday after “Egay” (International name: Doksuri) intensified into a super typhoon.

It said that several domestic flights of Philippine Airline Express, AirSWIFT and Sunlight Air have been canceled due to the unfavorable weather condition.

These are the flights grounded so far:

As of 10:10 a.m .

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila

AirSWIFT (T6)

T6 112/121 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 114 Manila-El Nido

T6 126/127 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 122 Manila-El Nido

T6 142/143 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 149 El Nido-Manila

T6 153 El Nido-Manila

T6 710/711 Manila-Romblon-Manila

T6 542/543 Manila-Coron-Manila

T6 146/147 Manila-El Nido-Manila

Sunlight Air

2R 637/634 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

— Rosette Adel